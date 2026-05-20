How to buy Netherlands vs Japan tickets: World Cup ticket prices, AT&T Stadium information & more

An electric atmosphere is guaranteed in Arlington as the World Cup Group F curtain-raiser, Netherlands vs Japan, sees two of the most colourful sets of fans come together at AT&T Stadium.

While the Netherlands, which has been World Cup runners-up three times, will be aiming to go deep again.

Samurai Blue have notably gone on a 5-match winning run, which included claiming the scalps of Brazil and England.

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information for the Netherlands vs Japan World Cup match in Texas, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Netherlands vs Japan World Cup match?

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Sun, June 14 Group F: Netherlands vs Japan (3pm CDT) AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Tickets

What is the Netherlands’ World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Sun, June 14 Netherlands vs Japan (3pm CDT) AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Tickets Sat, June 20 Netherlands vs Sweden (12pm CDT) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Thu, June 25 Netherlands vs Tunisia (6pm CDT) Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Tickets

What is Japan’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Sun, June 14 Japan vs Netherlands (3pm CDT) AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Tickets Sat, June 20 Japan vs Tunisia (10pm CST) Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Monterrey) Tickets Thu, June 25 Japan vs Sweden (6pm CDT) AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Tickets

How to buy Netherlands vs Japan World Cup tickets

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets via the FIFA site since September 2025.

The last official phase of World Cup ticket sales, the Last-Minute Sales Phase, began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament.

Didn't get a ticket in the first phases? Here are all the resale options below:

The official channel is the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets. The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, reopened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

It is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

Third-party sellers, such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Netherlands vs Japan World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Official prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates for group matches that excluded host nations were $60 - $620.

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on third-party selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Netherlands vs Japan head-to-head record

Date Fixture Score Venue Nov 2013 Friendly: Japan vs Netherlands 2-2 Genk (Belgium) Jun 2010 FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs Japan 1-0 Durban (South Africa) Sep 2009 Friendly: Netherlands vs Japan 3-0 Enschede (Netherlands)

Netherlands vs Japan World Cup prediction

The Netherlands, who were World Cup runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010, are hoping they can challenge for honours in North America this summer.

On paper, Ronald Koeman's Oranje look to have one of the toughest groups, but their confidence will be boosted by the fact that the Netherlands have never been ousted at the round robin stage.

Like a conveyor belt, the Dutch have continued to churn out talented stars who have starred on the world stage. The likes of Johan Cruyff, Dennis Bergkamp, Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie weaved their magic in the past and now present-day stars, such as Cody Gakpo, Tijjani Reijnders and Memphis Depay, are aiming to replicate past heroics.

Netherlands arrive in North America on the back of a very impressive qualifying campaign, which saw them go unbeaten, winning six, drawing two and scoring 27 goals along the way. Depay who now plies his trade in Brazil with Corinthians, top-scored for Oranje, netting eight during the qualifiers.

The Dutch have, in fact, only lost once since the summer of 2024 and that was a slim 1-0 Nations League defeat to Germany in Munich (October 2024).

While Netherlands have a positive record against Japan, including a 1-0 group stage victory at the 2010 World Cup, they’ll be taking on a Samurai Blue outfit this summer, who have risen in stature over the past couple of decades.

Japan, which will be competing at their eighth straight World Cup tournament, keeps producing top-notch performances. Hajime Moriyasu, who has been at the helm since 2018, has seen his side lose just twice in the past two years.

Two of their most impressive displays came within the last seven months. Following on from a historic 3-2 win over Brazil (Oct 2025) on home soil, Japan beat England 1-0 at Wembley (Mar 2026), with Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma grabbing the only goal of the game. It was the first time the Three Lions had failed to net since June 2024.

Where is the Netherlands vs Japan?

AT&T Stadium is a retractable roof stadium in Arlington, Texas, which opened in 2009. While its main tenants are the Dallas Cowboys of NFL fame, the venue has been used for a variety of other activities, such as concerts, basketball games, rodeos and professional wrestling (WWE) events.

AT&T Stadium will be one of 11 US stadiums to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. With a seated capacity of 94,000, it will be the largest venue used during the tournament. As well as Netherlands vs Japan, AT&T Stadium will stage four other group encounters and four knockout matches, including one of the semi-finals.