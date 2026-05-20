Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoNetherlands
AT&T Stadium
team-logoJapan
Book Netherlands vs Japan Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Netherlands vs Japan tickets: World Cup ticket prices, AT&T Stadium information & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
World Cup
Netherlands
Japan

You could be seated in the crowd for a terrific World Cup tussle in Texas

An electric atmosphere is guaranteed in Arlington as the World Cup Group F curtain-raiser, Netherlands vs Japan, sees two of the most colourful sets of fans come together at AT&T Stadium.

While the Netherlands, which has been World Cup runners-up three times, will be aiming to go deep again.

Samurai Blue have notably gone on a 5-match winning run, which included claiming the scalps of Brazil and England.

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information for the Netherlands vs Japan World Cup match in Texas, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Netherlands vs Japan World Cup 2026 ticketsBook now

Friendlies
Japan crest
Japan
JPN
Iceland crest
Iceland
ISL
Friendlies
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Algeria crest
Algeria
ALG

When is the Netherlands vs Japan World Cup match?

DateFixture (kick-off)VenueTickets
Sun, June 14 Group F: Netherlands vs Japan (3pm CDT) AT&T Stadium (Arlington)Tickets

What is the Netherlands’ World Cup 2026 group schedule?

DateFixture (kick-off)VenueTickets
Sun, June 14Netherlands vs Japan (3pm CDT)AT&T Stadium (Arlington)Tickets
Sat, June 20Netherlands vs Sweden (12pm CDT)NRG Stadium (Houston)Tickets
Thu, June 25Netherlands vs Tunisia (6pm CDT)Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)Tickets

What is Japan’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

DateFixture (kick-off)VenueTickets
Sun, June 14Japan vs Netherlands (3pm CDT)AT&T Stadium (Arlington)Tickets
Sat, June 20Japan vs Tunisia (10pm CST)Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Monterrey)Tickets
Thu, June 25Japan vs Sweden (6pm CDT)AT&T Stadium (Arlington)Tickets

How to buy Netherlands vs Japan World Cup tickets

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets via the FIFA site since September 2025. 

The last official phase of World Cup ticket sales, the Last-Minute Sales Phase, began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. 

Didn't get a ticket in the first phases? Here are all the resale options below:

  • The official channel is the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets. The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, reopened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.
  • It is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.
  • Third-party sellers, such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance. 

Netherlands vs Japan World Cup 2026 ticketsBook now

Netherlands vs Japan World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Official prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates for group matches that excluded host nations were $60 - $620.

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on third-party selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Netherlands vs Japan head-to-head record

DateFixtureScoreVenue
Nov 2013Friendly: Japan vs Netherlands2-2Genk (Belgium)
Jun 2010FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs Japan 1-0Durban (South Africa)
Sep 2009 Friendly: Netherlands vs Japan 3-0Enschede (Netherlands)

Netherlands vs Japan World Cup prediction

The Netherlands, who were World Cup runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010, are hoping they can challenge for honours in North America this summer. 

On paper, Ronald Koeman's Oranje look to have one of the toughest groups, but their confidence will be boosted by the fact that the Netherlands have never been ousted at the round robin stage.

Like a conveyor belt, the Dutch have continued to churn out talented stars who have starred on the world stage. The likes of Johan Cruyff, Dennis Bergkamp, Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie weaved their magic in the past and now present-day stars, such as Cody Gakpo, Tijjani Reijnders and Memphis Depay, are aiming to replicate past heroics.

Netherlands arrive in North America on the back of a very impressive qualifying campaign, which saw them go unbeaten, winning six, drawing two and scoring 27 goals along the way. Depay who now plies his trade in Brazil with Corinthians, top-scored for Oranje, netting eight during the qualifiers.

The Dutch have, in fact, only lost once since the summer of 2024 and that was a slim 1-0 Nations League defeat to Germany in Munich (October 2024).

While Netherlands have a positive record against Japan, including a 1-0 group stage victory at the 2010 World Cup, they’ll be taking on a Samurai Blue outfit this summer, who have risen in stature over the past couple of decades.

Japan, which will be competing at their eighth straight World Cup tournament, keeps producing top-notch performances. Hajime Moriyasu, who has been at the helm since 2018, has seen his side lose just twice in the past two years.

Two of their most impressive displays came within the last seven months. Following on from a historic 3-2 win over Brazil (Oct 2025) on home soil, Japan beat England 1-0 at Wembley (Mar 2026), with Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma grabbing the only goal of the game. It was the first time the Three Lions had failed to net since June 2024.

Where is the Netherlands vs Japan?

AT&T Stadium is a retractable roof stadium in Arlington, Texas, which opened in 2009. While its main tenants are the Dallas Cowboys of NFL fame, the venue has been used for a variety of other activities, such as concerts, basketball games, rodeos and professional wrestling (WWE) events.

AT&T Stadium will be one of 11 US stadiums to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. With a seated capacity of 94,000, it will be the largest venue used during the tournament. As well as Netherlands vs Japan, AT&T Stadium will stage four other group encounters and four knockout matches, including one of the semi-finals.

Netherlands vs Japan World Cup 2026 ticketsBook now

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so. 

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5  (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Germany – 4  (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Italy - 4  (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)
France - 2 (1998, 2018)
Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

 

You have to go back almost 70 years for the World Cup Final that featured the most normal time goals. In 1958, in Sweden, a Brazil side that featured the likes of Pele, Garrincha and Vava beat the hosts 5-2 in the curtain-closer. Pele and Vava both scored twice as Brazil were crowned World Cup champions for the first ever time.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting