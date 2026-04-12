Moroccan player: I was sad to see El-Rakraki leave... and this is my stance on Xavi

Moroccan international Omar El Hilali, a key player for Espanyol, has expressed his disappointment after the departure of coach Walid Regragui from the Atlas Lions.

The 22-year-old was left out of Mohamed Wahbi’s first squad, marking his third consecutive exclusion from the Atlas Lions and raising concerns for the Espanyol right-back just weeks before the World Cup.

In an interview with Sport, whose remarks were shared by Africa Foot, the defender said, “I had a good relationship with El-Rakraki, and we were in constant contact; when he didn’t call me up, he explained the reason to me.”

“I was very saddened by El-Rakraki’s departure,” he explained. “Then the new coach arrived. It’s true that I wasn’t on the final squad list, but football is all about performance.”

Looking ahead, the full-back welcomed the possibility of Xavi taking charge of the Atlas Lions after the World Cup, though he stressed his respect for the current coaching set-up.

“Xavi is a legend, and many players would welcome him as coach of the Moroccan national team,” he noted. “Others prefer a domestic coach with deep roots in Moroccan football.”

He concluded, “Now Mohamed Wahbi is in charge, and he is also very capable. I hope he does well at the World Cup.”

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