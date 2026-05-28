Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Mexico's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Mexican server and stream the action live. All of Mexico's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcasters Televisa (via Canal 5 or Las Estrellas) and TV Azteca (via Azteca 7), or streamed locally on ViX, TUDN En Vivo, and Azteca Deportes En Vivo.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Mexico?

In Mexico, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between major free-to-air national networks (TelevisaUnivision and TV Azteca) and premium television providers.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

TelevisaUnivision & TV Azteca: As the national free-to-air broadcasters, these networks will share terrestrial coverage of select matches throughout the tournament. You can catch key fixtures, including all of El Tri's matches and the World Cup Final, without needing a paid subscription via your standard digital antenna on channels like Canal 5, Las Estrellas, and Azteca 7.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

ViX: For comprehensive access, TelevisaUnivision's streaming platform serves as the primary home for the tournament in Mexico, broadcasting all 104 matches of the schedule live. Full exclusive access to the complete tournament calendar, multi-platform coverage, and in-depth studio analysis from TUDN is available through ViX, while complimentary digital feeds for the free-to-air selections can be accessed via TUDN En Vivo andAzteca Deportes En Vivo.







