Manchester United has announced big news regarding Harry Maguire’s future

Harry Maguire has extended his stay at Manchester United by another year. The English club announced on Tuesday morning that the 33-year-old defender has signed a new contract.

Maguire’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of this season. He is now tied to the club until mid-2027, with an option for an additional season.

Maguire commented on his contract extension via Manchester United’s club website. “It is a massive honour to represent Manchester United. It is a responsibility that my family and I are proud of every day.”

“I am absolutely delighted to extend my time at this fantastic club to at least eight seasons and to continue playing for our amazing supporters to create even more fantastic moments together,” said the 66-time England international.

Maguire is looking forward to the coming season. “You can feel the ambition and potential of this promising squad. The determination throughout the club to compete for major trophies is clear for all to see, and I am fully confident that our best moments together are still ahead of us.”

Manchester United signed Maguire from Leicester City in 2019 for over €87 million. He has now made 266 official appearances.

Maguire won the FA Cup and League Cup with Manchester United. Yet he has also experienced some low points in recent years.