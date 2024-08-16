Old Trafford will host the opening game of the 2024-25 Premier League season, as Manchester United play Fulham on Friday.

Erik ten Hag's charges kicked off their season with a FA Community Shield final loss to cross-city rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils will aim to improve on a poor season last time out.

On the other hand, Fulham will also be looking to elevate their performance after a 13th-placed league finish last term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the U.S. the game will be shown live on the USA Network. Spanish language commentary is also available on UNIVERSO. Both of these channels are available on the streaming service Fubo, as well as other options including Sling TV and DirecTV Stream.

Like Fubo, DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial to customers can try out their service before committing long-term.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary

If you would prefer to listen to live play-by-play commentary of the game, you can do so with a SiriusXM satellite radio subscription.

New listeners can start their subscription today by paying as little as $1 for the first three months.

Manchester United vs Fulham kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 12pm PT Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, August 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Erik Ten Hag has announced his first starting eleven of the Premier League campaign with just one debutant from their summer signings.

Mazraoui comes in at right back, with De Ligt and Zirkzee both named among the seven substitutes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martínez, Evans, Dalot, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Pellistri, Mainoo, McTominay, Collyer, Gore, Mejbri Forwards: Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Wheatley

Fulham team news

Fulham, meanwhile, have big money summer signing Emile Smith Rowe among their starting players.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Benda Defenders: Tete, Bassey, Cuenca, Castagne, Diop, Robinson, Mbabu Midfielders: Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Iwobi, Pereira, Lukic, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe Forwards: Jimenez, Muniz, Traore, Stansfield, Vinicius

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Fulham across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 24, 2024 Manchester United 1-2 Fulham Premier League November 4, 2023 Fulham 0-1 Manchester United Premier League May 28, 2023 Manchester United 2-1 Fulham Premier League March 19, 2023 Manchester United 3-1 Fulham FA Cup November 13, 2022 Fulham 1-2 Manchester United Premier League

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