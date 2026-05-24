Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham and Leeds will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for West Ham vs Leeds are listed below.

West Ham host Leeds at the London Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries enormous weight for the home side. Nuno Espirito Santo's team are fighting for their top-flight survival, while Daniel Farke brings a Leeds side that has shown enough quality this season to make life uncomfortable for struggling opponents.

The Hammers are in serious danger of relegation. Three defeats in their last three league outings have left them in 18th place, and the mathematics are closing in fast. A win here is not merely preferable — it may be essential.

Leeds arrive in east London in considerably better shape. Back-to-back Premier League victories in their most recent league games have given Farke's squad momentum, and Brenden Aaronson has emerged as a creative force capable of hurting teams through the middle or from wide positions.

Jarrod Bowen captains the Hammers and remains their most dangerous attacking outlet. The England international has attracted interest from several top clubs this summer, which only adds an undercurrent of uncertainty to West Ham's final-day preparations.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the line for Leeds after a campaign that has drawn widespread praise. The striker's move to Elland Road has been one of the more successful pieces of business in the division this season, and he will be eager to add to his tally against a West Ham defence that has shipped nine goals in its last three matches.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live — including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time — read on below.

How to watch West Ham vs Leeds with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Nuno Espirito Santo is without Adama Traore and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski through injury, though the rest of his squad appears available. The projected XI sees Mads Hermansen start between the posts, with a back line of Konstantinos Mavropanos, Malick Diouf, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Axel Disasi. Jarrod Bowen, Mateus Fernandes, Tomas Soucek, Pablo, and Crysencio Summerville support lone striker Valentin Castellanos.

Daniel Farke faces a more significant injury list. Ilia Gruev, Noah Okafor, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, and Sean Longstaff are all sidelined, though no suspensions affect either side. Leeds' projected XI lines up with Karl Darlow in goal, a back four of Pascal Struijk, Jaka Bijol, Joe Rodon, and James Justin, with Ao Tanaka, Brenden Aaronson, Jayden Bogle, and Ethan Ampadu through midfield, and Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

West Ham's recent form makes for difficult reading. Nuno's side have lost three straight Premier League games, conceding seven goals in the process. Their 3-1 defeat at Newcastle last weekend was the latest setback, following a 1-0 home loss to Arsenal and a 3-0 thrashing at Brentford. The Hammers' only win in their last five came against Everton, a 2-1 victory in late April, and they drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace before that run of defeats began. In five matches, West Ham have scored three goals and conceded eight.

Leeds have been far more consistent across the same stretch. Farke's side have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five competitive matches, with their only defeat coming against Chelsea in the FA Cup. In the league, they beat Brighton 1-0 last weekend and Burnley 3-1 earlier in May, while draws against Tottenham and Bournemouth — the latter finishing 2-2 — show a team capable of competing at this level. Leeds have scored eight goals and conceded five across their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in April 2026, when the sides drew 2-2 at the London Stadium. Before that, Leeds won 2-1 at home in the Premier League in October 2025, meaning Farke's side have the better of recent encounters. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Leeds hold a slight edge, with West Ham yet to win any of the three most recent fixtures — a record that will concern the home side ahead of this match.

Standings

West Ham sit in 18th place in the Premier League table, deep in the relegation zone, while Leeds are 14th — a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of these two clubs as the season reaches its conclusion.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham vs Leeds today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: