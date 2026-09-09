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Champions League
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
MHPArena
team-logoViking
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
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How to watch today's VfB Stuttgart vs Viking Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
VfB Stuttgart vs Viking
VfB Stuttgart
Viking
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between VfB Stuttgart and Viking, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
MHPArena

Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Viking will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

VfB Stuttgart vs Viking is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

VfB Stuttgart host Viking at the MHPArena in Stuttgart in the Champions League, with Sebastian Hoeness's side looking to make their mark in Europe's premier club competition.

Stuttgart arrive in decent domestic form, having beaten FC Köln 4-1 in their most recent Bundesliga outing. That result will have lifted confidence after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich the week before.

Viking have earned their place here on the back of a strong qualifying run. They eliminated Dinamo Zagreb across two legs, winning 3-1 away before drawing 2-2 at home, and have been competitive in the Norwegian Eliteserien throughout the campaign.

Stuttgart will be without Dennis Seimen and Tiago Tomas through injury, while Nikolas Nartey is suspended. Viking travel with their own fitness concerns, missing Veton Berisha, Anders Baertelsen, and Sondre Bjoershol.

The Norwegian side drew 1-1 with Sandefjord at the weekend, a result that will temper expectations slightly, though their recent form across all competitions has been positive.

Both clubs enter this fixture sitting level in the early Champions League standings. For Stuttgart, a strong home performance could set the tone for their European ambitions this season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
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Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
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Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

VfB Stuttgart vs Viking Probable lineups

4-4-2
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
Formation
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
4-3-3
F. BredlowF. BredlowJ. VagnomanJ. VagnomanJ. ChabotJ. ChabotF. JeltschF. JeltschM. MittelstaedtM. MittelstaedtJ. LewelingJ. LewelingA. StillerA. StillerC. FuehrichC. FuehrichG. ProemelG. ProemelD. UndavD. UndavD. PejcinovicD. PejcinovicA. OestboeA. OestboeG. StensnessG. StensnessH. HeggheimH. HeggheimJ. DalandJ. DalandV. AuklendV. AuklendK. AskildsenK. AskildsenJ. BellJ. BellT. MoiT. MoiZ. TripicZ. TripicP. ChristiansenP. ChristiansenS. Kvia-EgeskogS. Kvia-Egeskog
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
4-4-2
VfB Stuttgart

Starting XI

Viking

Manager

  • S. Hoeness
  • M. Jensen

Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness names a projected XI that includes Fabian Bredlow in goal, with a back line of Josha Vagnoman, Jeff Chabot, Finn Jeltsch, and Maximilian Mittelstaedt. Dennis Seimen and Tiago Tomas are ruled out through injury, and Nikolas Nartey serves a suspension. Viking manager Morten Jensen names his own projected starting lineup, with Arild Oestboe between the posts and a midfield built around Kristoffer Askildsen and Joe Bell. The visitors are without Veton Berisha, Anders Baertelsen, and Sondre Bjoershol through injury.

Form

VFB

VFB - Form

EVE
W3-1
FUL
L1-0
HRO
W0-4
FCB
L5-1
KOE
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VIK

VIK - Form

DZG
D2-2
DZG
W3-1
AAL
W2-1
BRO
W1-3
SAN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Stuttgart have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding 12. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Bundesliga win over FC Köln, though that followed a 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich. Viking's last five matches show three wins, two draws, and no losses. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sandefjord in the Eliteserien, and they also won 1-3 away at Brodd in cup action. The Norwegian side have gone unbeaten across their last five, with their Champions League qualification wins over Dinamo Zagreb the standout results in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between VfB Stuttgart and Viking are available in the dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
4
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
6
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
7
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
7
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
7
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
7
RomaRomaROM
00000000
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
7
LensLensRCL
00000000
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
7
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
7
ComoComoCOM
00000000
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
7
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
7
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
7
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
7
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
7
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
7
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
7
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
7
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
7
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
7
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
7
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
7
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
7
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
31
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
32
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
34
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
35
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
36
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, both VfB Stuttgart and Viking are currently positioned first in their respective standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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