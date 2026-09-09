Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 9, 2026 - 12:45 MHPArena

Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Viking will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

VfB Stuttgart vs Viking is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

VfB Stuttgart host Viking at the MHPArena in Stuttgart in the Champions League, with Sebastian Hoeness's side looking to make their mark in Europe's premier club competition.

Stuttgart arrive in decent domestic form, having beaten FC Köln 4-1 in their most recent Bundesliga outing. That result will have lifted confidence after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich the week before.

Viking have earned their place here on the back of a strong qualifying run. They eliminated Dinamo Zagreb across two legs, winning 3-1 away before drawing 2-2 at home, and have been competitive in the Norwegian Eliteserien throughout the campaign.

Stuttgart will be without Dennis Seimen and Tiago Tomas through injury, while Nikolas Nartey is suspended. Viking travel with their own fitness concerns, missing Veton Berisha, Anders Baertelsen, and Sondre Bjoershol.

The Norwegian side drew 1-1 with Sandefjord at the weekend, a result that will temper expectations slightly, though their recent form across all competitions has been positive.

Both clubs enter this fixture sitting level in the early Champions League standings. For Stuttgart, a strong home performance could set the tone for their European ambitions this season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness names a projected XI that includes Fabian Bredlow in goal, with a back line of Josha Vagnoman, Jeff Chabot, Finn Jeltsch, and Maximilian Mittelstaedt. Dennis Seimen and Tiago Tomas are ruled out through injury, and Nikolas Nartey serves a suspension. Viking manager Morten Jensen names his own projected starting lineup, with Arild Oestboe between the posts and a midfield built around Kristoffer Askildsen and Joe Bell. The visitors are without Veton Berisha, Anders Baertelsen, and Sondre Bjoershol through injury.

Form

Stuttgart have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding 12. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Bundesliga win over FC Köln, though that followed a 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich. Viking's last five matches show three wins, two draws, and no losses. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sandefjord in the Eliteserien, and they also won 1-3 away at Brodd in cup action. The Norwegian side have gone unbeaten across their last five, with their Champions League qualification wins over Dinamo Zagreb the standout results in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between VfB Stuttgart and Viking are available in the dataset.

Standings

In the Champions League table, both VfB Stuttgart and Viking are currently positioned first in their respective standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: