Today's game between Uruguay and Spain will kick-off at Jun 26, 2026, 8:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Uruguay vs Spain are listed below. In Canada, the match is available on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage on RDS and via the RDS Apps.

Uruguay and Spain meet at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Guadalajara, on Friday, June 26, in the final Group H fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For both sides, the stakes could not be higher — this match will decide who advances with confidence and who is left scrambling.

Spain arrive in Jalisco in a position of strength. Luis de la Fuente's side put on a commanding display in Atlanta, beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 on Matchday 2 to sit top of Group H with four points. Teenage winger Lamine Yamal opened the scoring and Mikel Oyarzabal added a first-half brace to put the contest to bed before half-time.

Uruguay's situation is far more precarious. Marcelo Bielsa's side were held to a 2-2 draw by Cape Verde on Matchday 2, surrendering a lead they had fought hard to build. A second consecutive draw has left La Celeste on two points, level with Cape Verde and in real danger of a group-stage exit.

Bielsa did not hide his frustration after the Cape Verde result, publicly criticising his team's defensive disorganisation. With Darwin Núñez available off the bench and Federico Valverde expected to drive forward from midfield, Uruguay have the weapons to cause Spain problems — but they need a win to take control of their own destiny.

Spain, for their part, will not simply sit back and protect their lead. De la Fuente has built a side that presses with purpose and attacks through wide channels, and Yamal's directness on the flank will test Uruguay's back four from the first whistle.

Estadio Akron, home of Liga MX club C.D. Guadalajara, holds 48,000 fans for the tournament and has already hosted three group-stage encounters. The atmosphere on Friday evening promises to be intense.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Uruguay vs Spain live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Uruguay vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the Spain fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for La Celeste. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is similarly yet to name his starting XI, with no injury or suspension concerns reported at this stage. Further team news for La Roja will follow as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 R. Araujo

10 G. De Arrascaeta Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Uruguay have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Cape Verde in the World Cup on June 21, following a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in their group opener on June 15. The sequence also included a 1-1 friendly draw with England and a goalless stalemate with Algeria. The low point of the run was a 5-1 defeat to the United States in November 2025, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities Bielsa has yet to fully address.

Spain's last five matches show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on June 21, a performance that underlined their attacking depth and clinical edge. Before that, they were held 0-0 by Cape Verde in their World Cup opener. Across the five games, Spain have scored six goals and conceded one, with back-to-back clean sheets in friendlies against Egypt and Iraq before the tournament began.





Head-to-Head Record

URU Last 2 matches ESP 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Spain 3 - 1 Uruguay

Spain 2 - 0 Uruguay 1 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The head-to-head record between these two sides covers two meetings, both played as friendlies. The most recent came on February 6, 2013, when Spain beat Uruguay 3-1. Before that, Spain won 2-0 on August 17, 2005. Spain have won both recorded meetings, scoring five goals and conceding one across the two fixtures.

Standings

In Group H, Spain currently sit top in first place, while Uruguay are second heading into the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uruguay vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: