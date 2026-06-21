Today's game between Uruguay and Cabo Verde will kick-off at Jun 21, 2026, 6:00 p.m..
Canadian viewers can watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde live via the TV channels and streaming services listed below.
Uruguay and Cabo Verde meet at Miami Stadium in a Group H fixture that carries genuine knockout implications for both sides. With the group wide open after opening matchday draws, neither team can afford to drop points here.
Marcelo Bielsa's side came through their opener against Saudi Arabia with a 1-1 draw, a result that left Uruguay needing a win to keep pace at the top of Group H. The South Americans carry the weight of expectation, but their form heading into the tournament has been inconsistent — a heavy 5-1 defeat to the United States in November 2025 still fresh in the memory.
Cabo Verde, meanwhile, produced one of the tournament's defining moments in their opener. The Blue Sharks held Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta, a result that reverberated around the football world. Goalkeeper Vozinha, the 40-year-old veteran, was outstanding in that match and has since received the news that his mother has been granted a U.S. visa to watch him play — an emotional subplot that has captured the imagination of neutral fans.
Coach Pedro "Bubista" Brito has built a side defined by defensive discipline and rapid vertical transitions. His 4-2-3-1 system proved more than capable of frustrating a full-strength Spain, and Uruguay will be wary of a Cabo Verde outfit that has won three of their last five matches.
For Uruguay, the midfield engine of Federico Valverde will be central to any attacking ambition. Bielsa's side have drawn their last three matches across all competitions and will need to find a cutting edge they have so far lacked.
Both teams sit level on one point as Group H takes shape. A win here could go a long way toward securing a place in the knockout rounds. Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match live.
How to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
Team news & squads
Uruguay vs Cabo Verde Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- M. Bielsa
- Bubista
Injuries and Suspensions
Uruguay are managed by Marcelo Bielsa, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for La Celeste ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Cabo Verde head coach Bubista also has no reported injuries or suspensions in the data provided ahead of the match. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as official team news emerges.
Form
Uruguay arrive at this fixture having drawn four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 5-1 loss to the United States in a November 2025 friendly. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and they also drew 1-1 with England and 0-0 with both Algeria and Mexico in the months prior. Across those five matches, Uruguay have scored three goals and conceded seven, a record that underlines the attacking inconsistency Bielsa will be looking to address.
Cabo Verde come into this match in noticeably sharper form. The Blue Sharks have won three of their last five, including back-to-back 3-0 victories over Serbia and Bermuda in pre-tournament friendlies. Their World Cup campaign opened with a goalless draw against Spain, a result that confirmed their defensive organisation is functioning at a high level. Their only defeat in this run was a 4-2 loss to Chile in March 2026.
Head-to-Head Record
No previous meetings between Uruguay and Cabo Verde are recorded in the available data. This fixture on June 21, 2026 will mark the first encounter between the two nations.
Standings
In Group H, Uruguay currently sit top of the table, while Cabo Verde are in fourth position after the opening round of matches.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.