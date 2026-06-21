Today's game between Uruguay and Cabo Verde will kick-off at Jun 21, 2026, 6:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde live via the TV channels and streaming services listed below.

Uruguay and Cabo Verde meet at Miami Stadium in a Group H fixture that carries genuine knockout implications for both sides. With the group wide open after opening matchday draws, neither team can afford to drop points here.

Marcelo Bielsa's side came through their opener against Saudi Arabia with a 1-1 draw, a result that left Uruguay needing a win to keep pace at the top of Group H. The South Americans carry the weight of expectation, but their form heading into the tournament has been inconsistent — a heavy 5-1 defeat to the United States in November 2025 still fresh in the memory.

Cabo Verde, meanwhile, produced one of the tournament's defining moments in their opener. The Blue Sharks held Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta, a result that reverberated around the football world. Goalkeeper Vozinha, the 40-year-old veteran, was outstanding in that match and has since received the news that his mother has been granted a U.S. visa to watch him play — an emotional subplot that has captured the imagination of neutral fans.

Coach Pedro "Bubista" Brito has built a side defined by defensive discipline and rapid vertical transitions. His 4-2-3-1 system proved more than capable of frustrating a full-strength Spain, and Uruguay will be wary of a Cabo Verde outfit that has won three of their last five matches.

For Uruguay, the midfield engine of Federico Valverde will be central to any attacking ambition. Bielsa's side have drawn their last three matches across all competitions and will need to find a cutting edge they have so far lacked.

Both teams sit level on one point as Group H takes shape. A win here could go a long way toward securing a place in the knockout rounds. Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match live.

How to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Uruguay are managed by Marcelo Bielsa, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for La Celeste ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Cabo Verde head coach Bubista also has no reported injuries or suspensions in the data provided ahead of the match. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as official team news emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 R. Araujo

10 G. De Arrascaeta Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Uruguay arrive at this fixture having drawn four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 5-1 loss to the United States in a November 2025 friendly. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and they also drew 1-1 with England and 0-0 with both Algeria and Mexico in the months prior. Across those five matches, Uruguay have scored three goals and conceded seven, a record that underlines the attacking inconsistency Bielsa will be looking to address.

Cabo Verde come into this match in noticeably sharper form. The Blue Sharks have won three of their last five, including back-to-back 3-0 victories over Serbia and Bermuda in pre-tournament friendlies. Their World Cup campaign opened with a goalless draw against Spain, a result that confirmed their defensive organisation is functioning at a high level. Their only defeat in this run was a 4-2 loss to Chile in March 2026.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Uruguay and Cabo Verde are recorded in the available data. This fixture on June 21, 2026 will mark the first encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group H, Uruguay currently sit top of the table, while Cabo Verde are in fourth position after the opening round of matches.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: