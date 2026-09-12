Premier League - Game Week 4 Sep 12, 2026 - 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton is available to watch live in the United States. Live stream options are listed below.

Tottenham Hotspur host Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League fixture that arrives at a difficult moment for the home side. Roberto De Zerbi's squad sit 18th in the table and are under pressure to produce a response on home turf.

Spurs have won just once in their last five Premier League outings, with back-to-back league defeats to Brentford and Newcastle raising early questions about the project in north London. A 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest last time out did little to ease concerns, and De Zerbi must navigate a depleted squad with several key attackers sidelined.

Matheus Fernandes, who joined in a £85 million summer move with De Zerbi cited as the decisive factor in his decision, has spoken confidently about the club's ability to turn things around. Whether that belief translates on the pitch against Everton remains to be seen.

Everton arrive in eighth place and in noticeably better shape. David Moyes's side drew 2-2 with Manchester United in their last Premier League outing, fighting back late at Old Trafford in a result that underlined their threat against higher-profile opposition.

Striking problems did follow the Toffees into the international break after a deadline-day transfer move collapsed, but Moyes otherwise has a near-full squad to select from. Everton's form across five matches — two wins, two draws, and one loss — gives them a platform to cause problems for a Spurs side still searching for consistency.

TV channel and live stream details for the match are listed below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi is without Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Dejan Kulusevski through injury. The projected Spurs XI reads: Kinsky; Porro, Van de Ven, Van Hecke, Udogie; Fernandes, Tonali, Bentancur; Savio, Tel, Marmoush.

David Moyes has a near-full squad available, with Christian Noergaard the only confirmed absentee. Everton's projected XI is: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Armstrong; George, Roehl, Barry. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Tottenham have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five competitive matches, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, following a 0-2 defeat to Newcastle United the week prior. The solitary win in that run came in the Carabao Cup, a 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic.

Everton's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one loss, with eight goals scored and four conceded. Their most recent Premier League result was a 2-2 draw at Manchester United, and they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 earlier in the campaign. A 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End also features in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-0 to Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May 2026. Across the last five Premier League head-to-head fixtures, Tottenham have won three times against one draw and one Everton victory. The Toffees' sole win in that sequence came at Goodison Park in January 2025, when they won 3-2.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur are currently in 18th place, while Everton sit in eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: