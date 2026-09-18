Premier League - Game Week 5 Sep 19, 2026 - 07:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 a.m..

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides near the foot of the table.

Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs have made a difficult start to the 2026-27 campaign. Two draws and two defeats in their last four Premier League outings leave them in 17th place, and the pressure on the Italian manager is beginning to build, even if those around the club believe he remains the right man for the job.

Goal drought is the most pressing concern for De Zerbi. Tottenham have failed to score in three of their last four Premier League matches, and reports suggest the club are exploring a move for free agent striker Mauro Icardi as they search for a solution up front.

New signing Mykhailo Mudryk, on loan from Chelsea, adds intrigue to Spurs' attacking options, but the Ukrainian has already picked up an injury since arriving in north London and remains sidelined for this fixture.

Aston Villa arrive in London with their own complications. Unai Emery's side sit 19th in the table, though they showed character in midweek with a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Coventry City. Tammy Abraham scored twice in that victory, staking his claim for a starting role after resisting summer transfer interest.

Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho was an unused substitute in that cup tie, and Emery has been direct about the Argentine's situation, warning that the winger is currently behind his team-mates in the fitness stakes and has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park.

Both managers need a result. Find out how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi will be without Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Pedro Porro through injury for this match. No suspensions are recorded for the hosts. Spurs' projected XI reads: Kinsky; Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Gray, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes, Bentancur; Marmoush, Savio, Solanke.

Unai Emery faces a longer injury list on the Villa side, with Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Brian Madjo, Pau Torres, and Ian Maatsen all ruled out. No suspensions apply to the away squad. Villa's projected XI is: Suzuki; Mings, Wan-Bissaka, Ruggeri, Lindelof; Buendia, Kamara, Barkley, Hemmings; McGinn, Jackson. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Tottenham have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool on September 15. Prior to that, Spurs drew back-to-back Premier League games 0-0 against Everton and Nottingham Forest. Their only win in the run came earlier in the Carabao Cup, a 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic. Tottenham have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Aston Villa have collected two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Coventry City on September 16. Villa also beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League during this run, while defeats to Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in the Premier League highlight their inconsistency. Emery's side have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on May 3, 2026, when Aston Villa beat Tottenham 1-2 at Villa Park. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Villa have won four times and Tottenham once, with those meetings spanning the Premier League and FA Cup. Villa have scored eight goals in those five encounters, conceding five.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur currently sit in 17th place, while Aston Villa are positioned in 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: