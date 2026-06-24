World Cup - Grp. B BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Switzerland and Canada will kick-off at Jun 24, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Swiss vs Canada is available to watch live in Canada across several TV channels and streaming platforms. The options are listed below.

Switzerland and Canada meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 24 in the final Group B fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with first place in the group on the line.

Canada sit top of Group B heading into the match and need only a draw to secure pole position, which would guarantee them home hosting rights for the Round of 32 and potentially the Round of 16. A loss, and they could face South Korea in a heavily partisan crowd in Los Angeles.

Switzerland arrive with their own ambitions intact. After a flat 1-1 draw with Qatar in their opener, Murat Yakin's side produced a dominant 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, with 20-year-old Johan Manzambi coming off the bench to score a stunning brace and collect the Man of the Match award. Thomas Müller was among those taking notice.

For Canada, the mood surrounding their 6-0 demolition of Qatar was complicated by a devastating injury to Ismael Koné. The 24-year-old midfielder broke his tibia and fibula after a late challenge and was rushed to hospital for surgery. His absence leaves Jesse Marsch's side with a significant gap to fill in midfield for this decider.

Jonathan David, who scored a hat-trick against Qatar to become the first player to achieve that feat for a host nation since 1966, will carry Canada's attacking threat. The atmosphere at BC Place is expected to be electric, with demand for tickets among the highest for any match played in Canada during this tournament.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Switzerland vs Canada live, including TV channels, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Switzerland vs Canada with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Murat Yakin has a near-fully fit squad available for the Group B decider. Miro Muheim is the only player ruled out through injury, while Switzerland carry no suspensions into the match. Yakin is expected to line up with Gregor Kobel in goal behind a back four of Silvan Widmer, Luca Jaquez, Manuel Akanji, and Ricardo Rodriguez. Granit Xhaka leads the midfield alongside Michel Aebischer and Remo Freuler, with Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas, and Breel Embolo providing the attacking threat.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch must plan without Ismael Koné, who suffered a broken tibia and fibula against Qatar and has undergone surgery. Alfie Jones is also unavailable through injury. No suspensions affect the squad. Marsch's projected XI features Maxime Crepeau in goal, with Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, and Moise Bombito in defence. Tajon Buchanan, Ali Ahmed, Stephen Eustaquio, and Nathan Saliba are expected in midfield, with Jonathan David and Cyle Larin leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Switzerland have taken four points from their two World Cup group games, drawing 1-1 with Qatar before beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1. Across their last five matches, they have won two, drawn two, and lost one, with their most recent result that convincing win over Bosnia. They also drew 1-1 with Australia and beat Jordan 4-1 in pre-tournament friendlies, and drew 0-0 with Norway in March. Switzerland have scored 10 goals and conceded three across those five outings, suggesting an improving attacking edge.

Canada have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 6-0 thrashing of Qatar, their first win at a men's World Cup. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their tournament opener. Canada drew 1-1 with Ireland and beat Uzbekistan 2-0 in pre-tournament friendlies, and drew 0-0 with Tunisia in April. They have scored 10 goals and conceded two across those five games, with the Qatar result significantly inflating both totals.





Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match CAN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Switzerland 1 - 3 Canada 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





These two sides have met just once in recorded history. That encounter came in a friendly on May 15, 2002, when Canada won 3-1 away in Switzerland. Tuesday's match at BC Place will be only the second meeting between the nations.

Standings

Canada lead Group B ahead of the final round of fixtures, with Switzerland in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Canada today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: