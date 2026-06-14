Today's game between Sweden and Tunisia will kick-off at Jun 14, 2026, 10:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can watch Sweden vs Tunisia live on TSN1 or stream the match via TSN+. French-language coverage is available through RDS and the RDS Apps. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sweden and Tunisia open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns against each other in Group F, meeting at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey on June 14. Both nations arrive knowing that a strong start in this expanded 48-team tournament could prove decisive when the group stage reaches its conclusion.

Graham Potter's Sweden side qualified through a competitive UEFA path, picking up wins over Poland and Ukraine before the tournament. They bring a familiar European structure to this contest, physical and organised, with the ability to grind out results against well-drilled opposition.

Tunisia, coached by Sabri Lamouchi, are making their seventh World Cup appearance overall and their third consecutive tournament. The Eagles of Carthage have long been one of Africa's most disciplined sides, built on defensive solidity and sharp transitions that can punish teams who leave space in behind.

Both squads arrive having played recent warm-up fixtures, with Sweden drawing 2-2 with Greece in their final pre-tournament friendly and Tunisia suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat to Belgium just days before the tournament began. The results will offer contrasting confidence levels heading into Monterrey.

In Group F, Sweden sit third and Tunisia fourth ahead of this opening fixture. The Netherlands and Japan are the other teams in the group, meaning points from this match could have a direct bearing on who advances to the knockout rounds.

Estadio BBVA, with a capacity of over 50,000, provides a striking backdrop for this World Cup opener. The mountain scenery behind the ground has made it one of the most visually distinctive venues in the tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sweden vs Tunisia, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sweden vs Tunisia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Sweden are managed by Graham Potter heading into this Group F opener. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tunisia are led by Sabri Lamouchi. As with Sweden, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sweden's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Greece in a friendly on June 4, while a 3-1 loss to Norway preceded that result. On the positive side, Sweden won both of their final World Cup qualifying matches, beating Poland 3-2 and Ukraine 3-1 away from home. Across those five games, they scored 10 goals and conceded seven, showing attacking output alongside some defensive vulnerability.

Tunisia's recent form makes for difficult reading. Their last five matches brought one win, one draw, and three defeats. The most alarming result was a 5-0 loss to Belgium on June 6, just days before the tournament. They also fell 1-0 to Austria and lost 1-1 to Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations. A goalless draw with Canada and a 1-0 win over Haiti represent the brighter moments. Tunisia scored two goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

SWE Last match TUN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Tunisia 1 - 0 Sweden 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited within the available data. The only previous meeting on record was a friendly played on February 12, 2003, when Tunisia beat Sweden 1-0. That result gives Tunisia the sole win across the matches in the dataset.

Standings

In Group F, Sweden currently sit third and Tunisia are fourth ahead of this opening fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sweden vs Tunisia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: