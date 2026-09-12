Premier League - Game Week 4 Sep 12, 2026 - 15:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Arsenal will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Sunderland vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in the Premier League, looking to maintain their strong start to the season under Mikel Arteta.

Sunderland, sitting 12th in the table, will be looking to build on a mixed run of form that has produced two wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last four league outings. Regis Le Bris's side edged Hull City in the Carabao Cup last time out and will be energised by a home crowd.

Arsenal arrive in Sunderland as the division's second-placed side, carrying five wins from their last five matches across all competitions. The Gunners beat Napoli 1-0 in their Champions League opener before defeating Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League, and the squad has shown no sign of fatigue from a demanding schedule.

Declan Rice has been central to Arsenal's midfield control this season, and the England international was tested by Kevin De Bruyne in the victory over Napoli — a performance that underlined how seriously Arteta's side is being tested at the top level.

Arteta himself is set to be rewarded for the club's recent success, with Arsenal preparing to hand him a record-breaking new contract that would make him one of the best-paid managers in world football.

With Arsenal in confident form and Sunderland eager to prove themselves on home soil, this is a fixture that carries real weight for both clubs' ambitions this season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland will be without Habib Diarra and Romaine Mundle through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. Regis Le Bris is expected to field a projected XI featuring Robin Roefs in goal, with Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Reinildo, and Kevin Danso in defence, and Brian Brobbey leading the attack.

Arsenal are without William Saliba through injury, with no suspensions reported. Mikel Arteta's projected XI includes David Raya in goal, a back four of Gabriel, Ezri Konsa, Ben White, and Riccardo Calafiori, with Declan Rice anchoring midfield alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly and Christos Tzolis, and Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka providing creativity ahead of Kai Havertz.

Form

Sunderland have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Hull City on September 8, and they drew 1-1 with Brentford in the Premier League three days earlier. A 1-0 win over Fulham on August 30 showed their capacity to grind out results, though a 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town in August highlighted some defensive vulnerability. Across those five matches, Sunderland have scored five goals and conceded three.

Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Champions League victory over Napoli on September 9, and they beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League on September 6. Earlier results include a 1-0 win at Aston Villa, a 3-0 defeat of Coventry City, and a 3-0 Community Shield win over Manchester City. The Gunners have scored eight goals and conceded one across that run, keeping four clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides was a 3-0 Arsenal win at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League in February 2026. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at the Stadium of Light in November 2025. Across the last five meetings on record, Arsenal have the stronger overall record, with three wins to Sunderland's none and one draw.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Sunderland are currently 12th while Arsenal sit in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: