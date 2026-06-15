Today's game between Spain and Cabo Verde will kick-off at Jun 15, 2026, 12:00 p.m..

In Canada, Spain vs Cape Verde is available to watch live on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage on RDS and via the RDS Apps. Subscribers can watch live through their existing packages, or sign up via the links below.

Spain open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Cape Verde on June 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with Group H points up for grabs from the first whistle.

Luis de la Fuente's side arrive as one of the tournament favourites, carrying the weight of expectation that comes with being reigning European champions. Their squad blends seasoned internationals with some of the most exciting young talent in world football.

The fitness of Lamine Yamal has been the dominant pre-match talking point. The Barcelona teenager had been nursing a hamstring problem, but De la Fuente confirmed he is available for selection. Yamal and Nico Williams both returned to full training in the days leading up to the match, giving Spain a major boost ahead of their opener.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, make their World Cup debut. The Blue Sharks have earned their place on the biggest stage and will not simply be content to make up the numbers. Skipper Ryan Mendes, the nation's all-time leading scorer, leads the line as they look to announce themselves to a global audience.

Bubista's side head into the tournament in strong form and with genuine belief that they can compete. In an expanded format where 32 of 48 teams advance, the margin for error is smaller than it has ever been for the established nations.

For those looking to watch Spain vs Cape Verde live, the TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Spain vs Cabo Verde with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has no injuries or suspensions listed in the confirmed team news data, and no probable lineup has been announced. The most significant fitness concern coming into the match surrounded Lamine Yamal, who had been managing a hamstring problem, but De la Fuente has confirmed the 18-year-old is available. Nico Williams also returned to full training ahead of the fixture. Updates to the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Cape Verde boss Bubista similarly has no injuries or suspensions listed in the available data, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Spain arrive at the World Cup having gone unbeaten in four of their last five matches, recording two wins and two draws across that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Peru on June 9, while earlier in the camp they were held 1-1 by Iraq. In March, they beat Serbia 3-0 before drawing 0-0 with Egypt. Across those five matches, Spain scored seven goals and conceded four.

Cape Verde have been in impressive form heading into their World Cup debut, winning three of their last five. They beat Bermuda 3-0 on June 6 and followed up an earlier 3-0 win over Serbia. Their only defeats in that stretch came against Chile, who beat them 4-2, and a 1-1 result against Egypt that ended in a loss. Across five matches, the Blue Sharks scored ten goals while conceding seven.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Spain and Cape Verde are recorded in the available data. This fixture on June 15, 2026 will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group H, Cape Verde sit top of the table ahead of the opening round of matches, with Spain in third position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Cabo Verde today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: