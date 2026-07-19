World Cup - Final New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Spain and Argentina will kick-off at Jul 19, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is available to watch live in Canada across several TV channels and streaming platforms. Options are listed below.

Spain and Argentina meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday in the 2026 World Cup final. Two of the sport's great footballing nations will contest the biggest prize in international football, with the winner claiming the title of world champions on American soil.

Spain arrive at the final having won every match of this tournament. Luis de la Fuente's side beat France 2-0 in the semi-final to extend a run that has seen them concede just once across five knockout games. La Roja have been relentless, and they carry the confidence of a team that believes this is their moment.

Argentina are the reigning world champions and they have done nothing to suggest their grip on the trophy is loosening. Lionel Scaloni's side beat England 2-1 in Atlanta in the semi-final, coming from behind to advance. The Albiceleste have won all five of their matches at this tournament, scoring 13 goals in the process.

At the centre of everything for Argentina is Lionel Messi, the 39-year-old captain playing what could be the final match of his international career. Retirement speculation has intensified in the build-up, though Scaloni has declined to address it publicly, saying only the captain knows what comes next. Spain legend Andres Iniesta has warned his compatriots that neutralising Messi completely is a near-impossible task.

For Spain, the story of this tournament has been Lamine Yamal. The teenage winger has been electric throughout, and Messi himself has described him as fantastic. The image of a young Messi cradling a baby Yamal has taken on new meaning as the two prepare to face each other on the grandest stage the sport offers.

Marc Cucurella has added a personal dimension to Sunday's match, pledging to retire from international football if Spain win. The defender, who has been one of De la Fuente's most consistent performers, said that completing a European Championship and World Cup double would be the perfect way to end his international story.

For everything you need to know about how and where to watch the match, read on below.

How to watch Spain vs Argentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Luis de la Fuente has no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the final. Spain's projected XI is: Unai Simon; Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Pedro Porro, Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Alejandro Baena; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Lionel Scaloni also reports a clean bill of health for Argentina. The away side's projected XI is: Emiliano Martinez; Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi; Julian Alvarez. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Spain have won all five of their matches at this World Cup, recording a perfect W5 record. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over France in the semi-final on July 14. They also beat Belgium 2-1, Portugal 1-0, Austria 3-0, and Uruguay 1-0 across the knockout rounds and group stage. Spain have scored eight goals and conceded one across those five matches.

Argentina have also won all five of their World Cup games, carrying a W5 record into the final. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over England on July 15, coming from behind to advance. They also beat Switzerland 3-1, Egypt 3-2, Cabo Verde 3-2, and Jordan 3-1 during the tournament. Scaloni's side have scored 13 goals and conceded seven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides was a friendly on March 27, 2018, which Spain won 6-1. Across the four previous meetings in the dataset, Spain hold the advantage, winning three of the four fixtures. Argentina's only win came in a September 2010 friendly, which they won 4-1. The sides also met in November 2009 and October 2006, with Spain winning both 2-1.

Standings

Spain finished top of Group H, while Argentina topped Group J in the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Argentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: