Serie A - Game Week 5 Sep 19, 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Inter will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 12:00 p.m..

Roma vs Inter is available to watch live on Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Roma host Inter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, 19 September 2026, in what shapes up as the defining fixture of the Serie A season so far.

Both sides arrive at matchday five with 12 points from four games, locked level at the top of the table. The gap between first and second may be negligible on paper, but this match will begin to answer whether Roma are genuine title contenders or simply the league's best early-season story.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side have been the more composed of the two, conceding just once in the league all season. Their defensive record is the best in Serie A, and their 4-0 wins over Fiorentina and Lecce announced them as a side with real intent. Gasperini himself has been careful to temper expectations publicly, insisting a title conversation only makes sense after 20 games — but the ambition inside the club is clear.

Inter arrive with their own momentum. Cristian Chivu's team came from 2-0 down to beat Napoli 3-2 in a dramatic San Siro comeback, and then put five past Udinese last weekend. Their attack remains among the most dangerous in the division, with Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram combining for several decisive moments already this season.

The visitors are not without problems, though. Three summer signings have contributed little so far. John Stones was injured on his first start, Djed Spence has yet to debut, and Curtis Jones has been inconsistent. Hakan Çalhanoğlu is also absent, leaving Chivu to reshape his midfield for a hostile away fixture.

Goalkeeper Mile Svilar, speaking ahead of the match, acknowledged the noise around Roma's title talk with a knowing smile — warning that Roman football tends to amplify both the highs and the lows. His measured perspective reflects a squad that has learned to block out the hype.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Roma vs Inter live, read on.

How to watch Roma vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gasperini names a projected XI of Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Soulé, Cristante, Lulli, Pisilli, Molina; Malen, Dybala. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Roma squad ahead of this fixture, though updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Inter will be without John Stones, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Djed Spence, all of whom are listed as injured. Chivu's projected XI reads: J. Martinez; Akanji, Pavard, Bastoni; Diouf, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto, Barella, Zielinski; Esposito, Thuram.

Form

Roma arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahçe in the Champions League. Their three Serie A victories include a 4-0 win over Fiorentina, a 4-0 away result at Lecce, and a 2-1 home win over Atalanta. Roma have scored 11 goals and conceded twice across those five games, and they beat Torino 2-0 in their most recent league outing.

Inter have won four of their last five, with their sole defeat coming 2-1 against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Their most recent match was a 5-3 win over Udinese, and they also beat Napoli 3-2 after trailing 2-0 at half-time. Across five games, Inter have scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a Serie A fixture on 5 April 2026, when Inter beat Roma 5-2 at San Siro. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Inter have won three and Roma two, with Inter scoring 11 goals to Roma's five in that run.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Roma sit first and Inter second heading into matchday five.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: