Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 8, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Inter will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details on how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

Real Madrid host Inter Milan at the Estadio Bernabeu in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League, with both sides arriving in contrasting form and carrying significant injury concerns.

Jose Mourinho's side come into this fixture under pressure after losing 1-0 to Real Betis in LaLiga last weekend, a result that halted what had been a strong start to the domestic season. The Portuguese manager has since directed sharp criticism at VAR over penalty decisions involving Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, adding a layer of tension to the buildup.

Mbappe, fresh from winning the Golden Shoe at the World Cup this summer, arrives at this stage of the season with Ballon d'Or ambitions firmly stated. The French captain has made clear that his historic exploits on the international stage make individual award conversations natural, and a strong Champions League campaign would only strengthen his case.

Inter, managed by Cristian Chivu, travel to Madrid in excellent domestic shape. The Nerazzurri claimed a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Napoli at San Siro last weekend, with Lautaro Martinez scoring a stoppage-time winner to maintain their perfect Serie A record. That result ended a five-match winless run against Napoli and underlined the resilience Chivu has built into this squad.

Adding to Inter's positive mood, young striker Pio Esposito has signed a contract extension until 2032, a signal of the club's confidence in its current direction. Esposito credited Chivu directly for his development, and the 2005-born forward is named in the projected XI for this fixture.

Both teams currently sit at the top of the Champions League standings, making this an immediate statement match in the competition's early phase.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho is without a significant number of first-team players for this fixture. Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Endrick, Thiago Pitarch, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy are all listed as injured. Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga, and Bernardo Silva are suspended and will also miss the match. Mourinho's projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Antonio Ruediger in defence, and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack alongside Vinicius Junior.

Cristian Chivu has a near-complete squad available, with only Djed Spence listed as injured and no suspensions to contend with. Inter's projected lineup features Josep Martinez in goal, with Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu in midfield and the attacking partnership of Francesco Pio Esposito and Lautaro Martinez up front.

Form

Real Madrid head into this match having won three of their last five games across all competitions, with one defeat and one friendly win rounding out the record. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Real Betis in LaLiga, though prior to that they had scored eight goals across consecutive wins over Malaga (4-0) and Real Sociedad (4-1). Across the five matches, Madrid scored 10 goals and conceded two.

Inter arrive with five wins from five, scoring nine goals and conceding just three across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-2 comeback win over Napoli in Serie A, and they also beat Cagliari 1-0 and Monza 4-1 in their two previous league outings. Chivu's side have not dropped a point in any competitive fixture during this run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League group stage on December 7, 2021, when Real Madrid won 2-0 at the Bernabeu. Across the last five recorded meetings between the sides, Real Madrid have won four times, with Inter yet to claim a victory in that sample. Madrid have scored 11 goals across those five fixtures, conceding just two.

Standings

Both Real Madrid and Inter Milan are currently level at the top of the Champions League table as the competition gets underway.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: