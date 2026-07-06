World Cup - Final Stage Dallas Stadium

Today's game between Portugal and Spain will kick-off at Jul 6, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Portugal vs Spain are listed below.

Portugal and Spain meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for a World Cup Round of 16 place in the quarter-finals. Two Iberian neighbours, separated by a land border and united by a mutual obsession with football, will settle this one on American soil.

Portugal have been functional rather than fluent in this tournament. Roberto Martinez's side are unbeaten across four matches but have needed late drama to see off Croatia, with a 94th-minute winner from Goncalo Ramos settling a tie that was mired in VAR controversy. A 1-1 draw with DR Congo and a goalless stalemate with Colombia showed the rough edges, even if a 5-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan offered a more convincing picture.

The biggest question hanging over Portugal is the one that follows Cristiano Ronaldo everywhere at this stage of his career. At 41, he remains in the squad, remains in the conversation, and remains a genuine threat. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon has publicly acknowledged that Ronaldo's goalscoring instincts are as sharp as ever, even while conceding the veteran is no longer at his physical peak.

Spain, by contrast, have looked every inch the pre-tournament favourites. Luis de la Fuente's side have not conceded a single goal in this World Cup, beating Saudi Arabia 4-0, edging Uruguay 1-0, and sweeping Austria aside 3-0 in the Round of 32. A 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde was the only blot, and even that has been contextualised by the tournament's wider unpredictability.

Mikel Oyarzabal has been the tournament's quiet overachiever for Spain, contributing directly to five of their eight goals with four strikes and an assist. Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona teenager, has had his minutes carefully managed but started and played 85 minutes against Austria, a signal that De La Fuente is ready to unleash him fully.

This is a fixture that rarely produces a dull moment, and the stakes could not be higher. A quarter-final place awaits the winner.

For details on how to watch Portugal vs Spain live, including TV channel and live stream information, read on.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Roberto Martinez names a projected XI of Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao; Cristiano Ronaldo. No injuries or suspensions are listed for Portugal at this stage.

Luis de la Fuente's projected XI reads: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Alejandro Baena; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo. Spain also carry no confirmed injuries or suspensions into this fixture, though further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal head into this match with three wins and two draws from their last five outings, scoring nine goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Croatia in the World Cup Round of 32, secured by a 94th-minute winner. Earlier in the tournament, they beat Uzbekistan 5-0 and drew 1-1 with DR Congo, while their only pre-tournament result in this run was a 2-1 friendly win over Nigeria.

Spain have been in dominant form, winning four of their last five and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Austria in the Round of 32. They have also beaten Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0 during this run, keeping four clean sheets across the five matches. The sole dropped points came in a 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde in the group stage.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2, a UEFA Nations League A draw played on June 8, 2025. Before that, Spain won 1-0 in Lisbon in September 2022, with the sides drawing 1-1 in Seville in June 2022. Across the last five meetings, each side has one win, with three draws completing the record.

Standings

Spain topped Group H to advance to the knockout rounds, while Portugal finished second in Group K.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: