Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 9, 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

PSG vs Slovan Bratislava is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain open their UEFA Champions League 2026/27 campaign at the Parc des Princes against Slovan Bratislava, with the back-to-back European champions beginning their title defence under the weight of an already turbulent domestic start.

Luis Enrique's side arrive at Matchday 1 having gone three Ligue 1 games without a win, a run that includes a 2-1 home defeat to Monaco that left PSG with their worst start to a league season in 14 years. For a squad that lifted the Champions League trophy just months ago, the contrast in form is stark.

Goalkeeper Matvei Safonov enters the European stage under scrutiny following a series of uncertain performances, with questions over the number one spot adding an unwanted subplot to what should be a confident opener. Fabian Ruiz, who won both the Champions League and the World Cup in 2026, carries Ballon d'Or ambitions into the campaign, while Ousmane Dembele has publicly insisted the award will remain at PSG.

Slovan Bratislava arrive in Paris having qualified through the Champions League play-off round, beating NK Celje across two legs. Yaya Toure's side have struggled for consistency domestically, losing two of their last three league games, and face a considerable step up against the reigning champions.

Despite the domestic noise, the Parc des Princes remains a formidable European stage for PSG. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique is expected to name Matvei Safonov in goal, with Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, and Nuno Mendes forming the back four. Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Joao Neves are projected in midfield, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Yaya Toure's Slovan Bratislava are expected to line up with Dominik Takac in goal, behind a back four of Sandro Cruz, Kenan Bajric, Svetozar Markovic, and Cesar Blackman. Rahim Ibrahim, Suleiman Camara, and Peter Pokorny are projected in midfield, with Christian Martinez, Tigran Barseghyan, and Andraz Sporar in attack. No injuries or suspensions are recorded for the away squad at this stage.

Form

PSG head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1, extending a difficult domestic sequence that also included 2-2 draws with Lille and Rennes. Their only win in that period came against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup, a 2-1 victory.

Slovan Bratislava arrive with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five, scoring six goals and conceding six. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat to DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda in the Slovak top flight. They did secure Champions League qualification by beating NK Celje 2-1 away from home after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice previously, both in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League group stage. The most recent encounter was a 1-0 win for PSG at the Parc des Princes on November 3, 2011, while the first meeting in Bratislava on October 20, 2011 ended 0-0. PSG hold the superior record across both meetings, with one win and one draw.

Standings

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava enter Matchday 1 of the Champions League league phase ranked seventh in the overall standings, with the table yet to reflect any results from the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: