World Cup - Grp. L New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Panama and England will kick-off at Jun 27, 2026, 5:00 p.m..

Panama vs England is available to watch live in Canada across several TV channels and streaming platforms. The options are listed below.

England close out their 2026 World Cup group stage campaign against Panama at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, June 27. The Group L finale carries genuine stakes for Thomas Tuchel's side, who can secure top spot with a win.

The Three Lions arrive with four points from two matches, but the mood is far from settled. A 4-2 win over Croatia was followed by a frustrating 0-0 draw with Ghana, a performance that prompted serious questions about England's attacking threat. Harry Kane was man-marked out of the game in Foxborough and missed a late chance that could have won it.

Kane will be eager to put that right. He scored his first international hat-trick the last time these sides met at a World Cup, and his 81 goals in 116 caps for England speak to what he is capable of on the biggest stages.

Panama, meanwhile, are already eliminated. Thomas Christiansen's side lost 1-0 to both Ghana and Croatia, and head into this fixture with nothing to play for beyond pride. They have shown defensive resilience across the tournament, but England will expect to have too much quality.

Jude Bellingham has been one of England's brighter performers, though he found himself at the centre of controversy after the Ghana draw following an incident involving Jordan Ayew. The Real Madrid midfielder has remained focused, recently sharing his thoughts on the summer appointment of Jose Mourinho at his club.

For England, this is a chance to sharpen up before the knockout rounds and send a statement of intent. For Panama, it is a farewell appearance at a tournament they have competed in with spirit if not success.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Panama vs England, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Panama vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Thomas Christiansen has not confirmed a starting lineup for Panama ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially listed. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as it becomes available.

Thomas Tuchel is in a similar position for England, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions currently in the data. Tuchel has selection decisions to make in wide areas, with Bukayo Saka continuing to manage an achilles issue. Further updates will be added as they are confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Panama arrive in poor form, winning one, drawing one, and losing three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 World Cup defeat to Croatia on June 23, which followed a 1-0 loss to Ghana earlier in the group stage. A 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 4-2 win over the Dominican Republic in pre-tournament friendlies offered some variation, but a 6-2 loss to Brazil was the low point of the run. Panama scored seven goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

England's recent record is considerably stronger, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five. Their most recent match was a 0-0 World Cup draw with Ghana on June 23, which came after a 4-2 win over Croatia. Back-to-back friendly victories over Costa Rica (3-0) and New Zealand (1-0) preceded the tournament, while their only defeat in the sequence was a 1-0 loss to Japan in March. England scored eight goals and conceded three across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record

PAN Last match ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win England 6 - 1 Panama 1 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





These two sides have met just once in recorded history. England beat Panama 6-1 in a World Cup group stage match on June 24, 2018, with England listed as the home side in that fixture. That single meeting is the only confirmed encounter between the two nations in the available dataset.

Standings

In Group L, England currently sit top of the table, while Panama are bottom in fourth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Panama vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: