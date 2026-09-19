Premier League - Game Week 5 Sep 19, 2026 - 12:30 City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Coventry City will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Nottingham Forest host Coventry City at the City Ground on Saturday, September 19, in a Matchday 5 Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for the two sides.

Oliver Glasner's Forest come into this one in reasonable shape, sitting 11th in the table after a mixed but promising start. Their last league outing produced a 1-2 win at Aston Villa, and draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool earlier in the campaign show they are capable of competing with the division's stronger sides.

Coventry, by contrast, arrive at the City Ground in crisis. Frank Lampard's newly promoted side are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with zero points from four games and, more alarmingly, zero goals scored in the league. Their 5-0 home defeat to Brighton last weekend equalled an unwanted top-flight record for failing to score in the opening four fixtures of a season.

The Sky Blues have now lost their last four league matches without finding the net, and a midweek Carabao Cup trip to Aston Villa — a 3-1 defeat — did nothing to restore confidence ahead of this trip to Nottingham.

Forest's Liam Delap has attracted attention as one of the more dangerous strikers in the division this season, with pundits already calling on England manager Thomas Tuchel to consider him as a long-term successor to Harry Kane. A home fixture against the league's most vulnerable defence is precisely the kind of stage the young forward will want to perform on.

Lampard has spoken honestly about the scale of the challenge facing his side, calling for realism after the Brighton humiliation. Coventry need a response, and fast.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner will be without Nicolo Savona, Jair Cunha, and Nikola Milenkovic through injury as Forest prepare for this fixture. The projected XI lines up as follows: Matz Sels; Ousmane Diomande, Murillo, Ola Aina; James McAtee, Xaver Schlager, Daniel Munoz, Neco Williams; Dan Ndoye, Morgan Gibbs-White; Liam Delap.

Coventry travel to Nottingham without Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, and Josh Eccles through injury, while Taiwo Awoniyi is suspended. Frank Lampard's projected starting XI reads: Carl Rushworth; Bobby Thomas, Aurele Amenda, Ethan Pinnock, Milan van Ewijk; Jay Dasilva, Matt Grimes, Frank Onyeka; Ephron Mason-Clark, Jack Rudoni; Loum Tchaouna. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Nottingham Forest's last five matches show a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Premier League victory at Aston Villa on September 12. Earlier in the run, Forest drew 2-2 with Liverpool and held Tottenham Hotspur to a goalless stalemate, though they suffered back-to-back defeats to Leeds United — once in the Carabao Cup and once in the league. Across those five matches, Forest scored five goals and conceded five.

Coventry's last five results make for grim reading: four defeats and one win. Their only victory came in the Carabao Cup against Plymouth Argyle, winning 4-2 away from home. In their four most recent matches since that cup tie, they have lost every game — including a 5-0 Premier League thrashing at home to Brighton and a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Aston Villa on September 16. Coventry have scored just one goal across their last four matches and conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly in July 2022, which Coventry won 3-1. Before that, their last competitive encounters were in the Championship: Nottingham Forest won 2-0 at the City Ground in April 2022, while Coventry took a 2-1 home win earlier in the 2021/22 season. Across the five listed meetings, Nottingham Forest have won three and Coventry two, with Forest scoring eight goals and conceding seven in total.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest currently sit 11th, while Coventry City are bottom in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: