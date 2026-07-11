World Cup - Quarter Finals Miami Stadium

Today's game between Norway and England will kick-off at Jul 11, 2026, 5:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Norway vs England are listed below. Canadian viewers can watch across multiple platforms, including TSN1, TSN+, CTV, CTV App, Crave, RDS, and RDS Apps.

Norway and England meet at Miami Stadium on Saturday in a World Cup 2026 quarter-final that will decide who advances to the last four. Staale Solbakken's side have been one of the tournament's most compelling stories, while Thomas Tuchel's England arrive as favourites carrying genuine title ambitions.

Erling Haaland has been the central figure in Norway's run. The Manchester City striker scored a late brace to eliminate Brazil in the round of 16, and his goals against Iraq and Senegal in the group stage established the tone early. His qualifying record of 16 goals in eight matches was a statement of intent that the tournament has done nothing to diminish.

Norway are not a one-man team, though. Solbakken has assembled a squad with real collective quality, and their ability to win tight matches — 1-2 against Brazil, 1-2 against Ivory Coast — reflects a side that is organised and resilient. Haaland himself has publicly placed pressure on England, insisting Tuchel's side remain the favourites, but that reads as much as motivation as modesty.

England beat Mexico 3-2 in the last 16, but the victory came with complications. A sickness bug has spread through the camp in Miami, with Declan Rice missing two consecutive training sessions and his participation in serious doubt. Jarell Quansah serves a suspension, leaving Tuchel with questions to answer in defence before kick-off.

Jude Bellingham has been England's creative force throughout the tournament, and Harry Kane has produced the form of his international career in North America. The two give England an attacking threat capable of troubling any defence in the competition.

The tactical puzzle at the heart of this fixture is straightforward to identify and difficult to solve: how do you stop Haaland? Former Norway international John Arne Riise has backed the striker to overpower England's backline, while ex-England defender Des Walker has been wrestling publicly with the same question.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Norway vs England live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Norway vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Staale Solbakken names a strong projected XI for Norway, with Haaland leading the attack and Martin Odegaard operating in midfield. No injuries or suspensions have been reported in the Norway camp ahead of the match.

Thomas Tuchel faces more pressing concerns with England. Jordan Henderson is listed as injured, while Jarell Quansah is suspended. The projected XI includes Jordan Pickford in goal, with Djed Spence and Ezri Konsa in the defensive line alongside Daniel Burn and Nico O'Reilly. Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, and Declan Rice are named in midfield, though Rice's availability remains uncertain following a sickness bug that has affected the squad. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 14 J. Henderson

26 J. Quansah

Form

Norway head into the quarter-final with four wins from their last five World Cup matches. Their only defeat in that run came against France, who beat them 4-1 in the group stage. They have won every match since, including a 3-2 victory over Senegal, a 1-2 win against Ivory Coast, and a 1-2 result against Brazil in the round of 16. Across those five fixtures, Norway have scored 10 goals and conceded 10.

England have been the more consistent side in recent matches, winning four and drawing one of their last five. Their only dropped points came in a 0-0 draw with Ghana in the group stage. They beat Croatia 4-2, Panama 2-0, DR Congo 2-1, and Mexico 3-2 in the last 16. England have scored 11 goals across those five games and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

NOR Last 2 matches ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins England 1 - 0 Norway

Norway 0 - 1 England 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

England won the most recent meeting between these sides, a 1-0 friendly victory in September 2014. Before that, England also won 1-0 away in Norway in May 2012. England have taken both of the last two encounters, though neither carried competitive stakes.

Standings

Norway finished second in Group I, while England topped Group L to advance to the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: