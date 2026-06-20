Today's game between Netherlands and Sweden will kick-off at Jun 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m..

The TV channel and live stream options for Netherlands vs Sweden are listed below. In Canada, the match is available on TSN1 and TSN+, with additional coverage on CTV, CTV App, RDS, RDS Apps, and Crave.

Netherlands face Sweden in a Group F fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the two sides meeting at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, June 20.

Ronald Koeman's side arrive at this match needing a better result after being held to a 2-2 draw by Japan in their opener at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The Dutch led but were pegged back late, and they sit third in Group F heading into Saturday's game.

Sweden could not have made a stronger start. Graham Potter's side dismantled Tunisia 5-1 in their opening fixture, with Viktor Gyökeres among the scorers in a display that left no doubt about their ambitions in this tournament. They enter this match top of Group F.

Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders carry much of the creative responsibility for the Netherlands, and Koeman will demand a sharper, more controlled performance than the one that let Japan back into the game last weekend. Crysencio Summerville, who scored against Japan, adds pace and directness from wide areas.

For Sweden, the task is to prove their opening win was no one-off. Gyökeres, Anthony Elanga, and Benjamin Nygren form a front line with genuine threat, and Potter will want his side to press their early advantage in the group standings before the final round of fixtures.

Both teams understand what is at stake. A win for either side would put them in a strong position ahead of their final group game, while another draw would leave Group F open going into the last matchday.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands vs Sweden, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Netherlands vs Sweden with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Ronald Koeman names a Netherlands squad with no listed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. His projected XI includes Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven, and Jan Paul van Hecke in defence. Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders, and Ryan Gravenberch are expected to start in midfield, with Crysencio Summerville, Cody Gakpo, and Donyell Malen forming the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Graham Potter has no injury or suspension concerns for Sweden. His projected XI lines up with Kristoffer Nordfeldt in goal, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Nilsson Lindelöf, and Isak Hien in defence alongside Gabriel Gudmundsson, with Yasin Ayari, Alexander Bernhardsson, and Jesper Karlström in midfield, and Benjamin Nygren, Viktor Gyökeres, and Anthony Elanga leading the attack.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 26 Q. Timber Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The Netherlands have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 2-2 draw with Japan in their World Cup opener on June 14, a result that followed a 2-1 friendly win over Uzbekistan. The Dutch also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in a June friendly, though they had beaten Norway 2-1 in March. Koeman's side have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games.

Sweden arrive with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent result was the 5-1 victory over Tunisia on June 15, which stands as the standout performance of their recent run. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Greece and lost 3-1 to Norway in friendlies, while winning both World Cup qualifying matches against Poland (3-2) and Ukraine (1-3 away). Sweden have scored 14 goals and conceded nine across the five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2017, when the Netherlands won 2-0 in a World Cup qualifying fixture. Across the five most recent meetings on record, the Netherlands hold the stronger overall record with three wins to Sweden's one, and one draw. Their most commanding result in that dataset was a 4-1 victory in a European Championship qualifier in October 2010.

Standings

In Group F, Sweden currently sit top of the table, while the Netherlands are in third place after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Sweden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: