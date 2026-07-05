World Cup - Final Stage Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Mexico and England will kick-off at Jul 5, 2026, 8:00 p.m..

Mexico vs England is available to watch live in Canada on TSN1 and TSN+, with RDS and RDS Apps carrying the match for French-language viewers. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Mexico and England meet at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is the first competitive encounter between the two nations, and the stakes could not be higher for either side.

Javier Aguirre's Mexico have been the story of the tournament so far. El Tri swept through Group A without conceding a single goal and backed that up with a composed 2-0 win over Ecuador in the Round of 32, with Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez on the scoresheet. Five games, five wins, zero goals against.

England's route here has been far messier. Thomas Tuchel's side drew 0-0 with Ghana in the group stage and were pushed to the edge by DR Congo in the last 32, trailing before Harry Kane's brace — in the 75th and 86th minutes — dragged them through. The captain now has five goals in the tournament.

The Azteca adds a layer of difficulty that goes beyond tactics. Sitting at 2,200 metres above sea level, the stadium has long been regarded as one of the most demanding environments in world football. Mexico fans gathered outside England's hotel in the early hours before the match, using drums, trumpets and fireworks in an apparent attempt to disrupt the squad's rest. Tuchel acknowledged the altitude challenge publicly but said his players remain focused.

Declan Rice, who filled in at right-back against DR Congo and picked up hamstring tightness, is a fitness concern for Tuchel. Reece James has also missed training. Mexico, by contrast, enter the tie with a clean bill of health and the full force of a home crowd behind them.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Mexico vs England live, read on.

How to watch Mexico vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Javier Aguirre names a strong projected XI for Mexico, with José Rangel in goal behind a back four of Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez and Jesús Gallardo. Luis Romo and Erik Lira anchor the midfield, with Gilberto Mora, Roberto Alvarado and Julián Quiñones supporting striker Raúl Jiménez. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for El Tri.

Thomas Tuchel's projected England XI features Jordan Pickford in goal, with Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Nico O'Reilly in defence. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson are named in midfield alongside Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon, with Harry Kane leading the attack. No suspensions are confirmed, though updates on Rice and Reece James are expected closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico arrive in the Round of 16 with five wins from their last five matches. Aguirre's side beat Ecuador 2-0 on 1 July to extend a run that also included victories over South Korea (1-0), Czechia (3-0) and South Africa (2-0) in the group stage, plus a 5-1 pre-tournament friendly win over Serbia. El Tri scored 13 goals across those five games and conceded just one, in that friendly.

England have won four of their last five. Their most recent outing was the 2-1 comeback against DR Congo on 1 July, which followed a 2-0 win over Panama and a 4-2 victory over Croatia on matchday one. The one result that broke the run was a 0-0 draw with Ghana in the group stage. Tuchel's side scored nine goals across the five matches and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last 2 matches ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins England 3 - 1 Mexico

England 4 - 0 Mexico 1 Goals scored 7 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The head-to-head data covers two meetings, both friendlies played in England. The more recent was a 3-1 England win on 24 May 2010, with the other a 4-0 England victory on 25 May 2001. England won both matches by a combined score of 7-1. Sunday's tie is the first competitive meeting between the two sides in the available dataset.

Standings

Mexico finished top of Group A, while England claimed first place in Group L.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: