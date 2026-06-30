World Cup - Final Stage Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Mexico and Ecuador will kick-off at Jun 30, 2026, 9:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Mexico vs Ecuador are listed below. In Canada, the match is available on TSN1 and via the TSN+ streaming platform, as well as on RDS and the RDS Apps for French-language viewers.

Mexico and Ecuador meet at Mexico City Stadium in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a place in the last 16 on the line. The winners will face either England or DR Congo in the next round.

Javier Aguirre's Mexico arrive in this fixture in the form of their lives. El Tri won all three group games without conceding a single goal, extending a remarkable run that has seen them win nine and draw two of their last 11 matches. They have conceded just twice across that entire stretch.

The co-hosts carry the weight of a nation's expectations at the Azteca, a stadium where Mexico have lost only once in 12 World Cup games as hosts. Aguirre may be tempted to hand 17-year-old Gilberto Mora another start after the Tijuana teenager made history against Czechia as the youngest Mexico player ever to start a World Cup match, though a role from the bench looks more probable.

Ecuador's path to this stage was anything but smooth. Sebastián Beccacece's side drew a blank in each of their first two group games before producing their best performance of the tournament to beat Germany 2-1 in their final group fixture, qualifying as the fourth-best third-placed finisher. That win ended a nine-match streak without a victory against European opposition.

This is only the second time Ecuador have advanced beyond the group stage in their World Cup history, their only previous knockout appearance ending in a 1-0 defeat to England in 2006. Moises Caicedo leads the side with fresh authority after being named the new captain of Ecuador, with veteran striker Enner Valencia handing over the armband in an emotional squad meeting during the tournament. Nilson Angulo, who has scored in three of his last six international appearances, will also be one to watch for Beccacece.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Mexico vs Ecuador live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report ahead of this fixture. His projected XI reads: Rangel; Vasquez, Sanchez, Gallardo; Alvarez; Lira, Alvarado, Fidalgo, Gutierrez; Quinones, Jimenez.

Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece is similarly without any confirmed absentees. His projected XI is: Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Franco; Angulo, Caicedo, Vite, Yeboah; Plata, Valencia. Updates on both squads will be added closer to kick-off as official information is confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico arrive on the back of five consecutive wins, with a perfect W5 record across their last five matches. They beat Czechia 3-0 in their most recent outing and earlier defeated South Korea 1-0 and South Africa 2-0 in the group stage. Their pre-tournament form was equally strong, including a 5-1 demolition of Serbia in a friendly. Across those five matches, Mexico scored 11 goals and conceded none.

Ecuador's last five matches produced a mixed but ultimately encouraging picture, returning three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their standout result was the 2-1 win over Germany in their final group game. They drew 0-0 with Curacao in their second group fixture and lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast in the opener. In pre-tournament friendlies, they beat Guatemala 3-0 and Saudi Arabia 2-1. Ecuador have not conceded two or more goals in any of their last 26 matches, a defensive record that speaks to their organisation at the back.





Head-to-Head Record





The two sides met most recently in October 2025, drawing 1-1 in a friendly. Before that, they played out a goalless draw at Copa America in July 2024. Across the last five meetings, Mexico have won two, Ecuador have won one, and two matches have ended level. Mexico won 3-2 in a 2019 friendly, while Ecuador claimed a 3-2 victory in their 2021 encounter.

Standings

Mexico finished first in Group A, while Ecuador ended the group stage in third place in Group E.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Ecuador today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: