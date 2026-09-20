Ligue 1 - Game Week 5 Sep 20, 2026 - 14:45 Stade Orange Velodrome

Today's game between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 2:45 p.m..

Marseille vs PSG is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Le Classique arrives on Sunday with both clubs carrying form they would rather forget. Marseille host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille, with Ligue 1 points and local pride both at stake.

Marseille arrive at this fixture in genuine crisis. Bruno Genesio's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-1 defeat to Besiktas in the Europa League just days ago, and their early-season confidence has drained away rapidly.

PSG are not in the form of champions either. Luis Enrique's side have managed just one win from their opening four Ligue 1 matches, with draws against Rennes and Lille and a defeat to Monaco leaving them in mid-table. Enrique has been candid in his warnings to his players ahead of the trip south.

The fixture carries extra tension off the pitch. PSG's hardcore supporters have launched legal action to contest a travel ban imposed by local authorities, who cited the historic violence between rival fan groups as justification for the restriction.

Despite the turbulence surrounding both clubs, the head-to-head record gives PSG reason for confidence. The Parisians thrashed Marseille 5-0 at the Parc des Princes in February and have won three of the last five meetings between the sides.

Desire Doue is among the PSG players who could feature, with the club having recently opened contract extension talks with the attacking midfielder over a deal that would keep him at the club until 2032.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille vs PSG live, including TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marseille will be without Tochukwu Nnadi and Geoffrey Kondogbia through injury for Le Classique. Bruno Genesio's projected XI includes Jeffrey De Lange, CJ Egan-Riley, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson, Timothy Weah, Angel Gomes, Igor Paixao, Amine Harit, Himad Abdelli, Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg, and Amine Gouiri.

PSG travel to Marseille with a clean bill of health, reporting no injuries or suspensions. Luis Enrique is expected to line up with Matvey Safonov in goal, a back line of Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Nuno Mendes, a midfield of Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, and Vitinha, and a front three of Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Form

Marseille arrive at this fixture with a record of one win, no draws, and four defeats from their last five matches. Their only positive result in that run was a 4-0 win over Strasbourg on August 21. Since then, they have lost to Monaco, Paris FC, Rennes, and most recently Besiktas, conceding ten goals across those four defeats. Across the five-match run, Marseille scored nine goals and conceded eleven.

PSG have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory away at Brest on September 13, and they also beat Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League. Their only defeat in that stretch was a 2-1 loss to Monaco. PSG scored twelve goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 5-0 PSG victory at the Parc des Princes in February 2026, a result that underlined the gulf between the clubs at that stage of last season. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSG have won three, Marseille one, and one match ended level. The one Marseille win in that sequence came at the Vélodrome in September 2025, a 1-0 result that will give the home side a reference point heading into Sunday.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Marseille sit 13th heading into this fixture, while PSG are placed 7th. Neither side has made the start to the season their supporters expected.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: