Premier League - Game Week 4 Sep 12, 2026 - 10:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Fulham will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Liverpool vs Fulham is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Liverpool host Fulham at Anfield in a Premier League fixture that arrives at a busy stretch of the season for Andoni Iraola's side. The Reds return to domestic action off the back of a Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, looking to build momentum in the league table.

Liverpool sit sixth in the Premier League standings, and a home win would help close the gap on the sides above them. Iraola will be weighing his options in attack after a demanding week of European football.

Summer signing Bradley Barcola made his first Champions League start against Atletico and drew mixed reviews, with questions raised about his finishing despite the team's victory. Alexander Isak leads the line and carries a £125 million price tag that keeps scrutiny firmly on his performances.

Fulham arrive at Anfield in difficult form, sitting 19th in the table after three Premier League defeats in their last five outings. Alvaro Arbeloa's squad have conceded goals freely in recent weeks and will need a disciplined defensive display to take anything from Merseyside.

With Cody Gakpo a fitness doubt after picking up an adductor problem, Iraola faces selection decisions in wide areas. The head coach could not guarantee the attacker would be available after he was ruled out of the Atletico clash.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Fulham live, read on.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola is without Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, and Federico Chiesa through injury. Cody Gakpo also faces a fitness test after suffering adductor trouble, and his availability for this fixture is not guaranteed. The projected XI includes Alisson Becker in goal, with Virgil van Dijk and Ronald Araujo at centre-back, and Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak in attack.

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has Tom Cairney sidelined through injury. No suspensions are listed for either side. The away team's projected XI is led by Bernd Leno in goal, with Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey in central defence and Gonzalo Garcia leading the attack.

Form

Liverpool have recorded two wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent outing a 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid on September 9. Prior to that, they beat Ipswich Town 2-0 away in the Premier League and drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest at Anfield. The Reds have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five outings, showing both attacking intent and defensive vulnerability.

Fulham have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Crystal Palace, and they also lost 1-0 at Sunderland and 2-3 to Chelsea in that run. A 3-0 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon offered some relief, but their league form has been poor, conceding eleven goals in their last four competitive fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Liverpool beat Fulham 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Liverpool have won two, Fulham have won one, and two matches have ended in draws. The sides have shared goals freely in recent encounters, with the January 2026 meeting at Craven Cottage finishing 2-2 and Fulham claiming a 3-2 win on their own ground in April 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Liverpool are currently sixth and Fulham are 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: