Today's game between Liverpool and Brentford will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

Liverpool vs Brentford is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Liverpool close their Premier League home campaign against Brentford at Anfield, with Arne Slot's side needing a strong finish to a season that has unravelled significantly in recent weeks.

The Reds arrive at this fixture sitting fifth in the table, their title hopes long since extinguished after a run of results that has exposed the fragility of a squad in transition. Defeat to Aston Villa last weekend was the latest blow, and the mood around Anfield carries the weight of several unresolved storylines heading into this final home game.

Chief among them is the future of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward is set to leave Anfield this summer after nine years, and Slot has declined to confirm whether Salah will feature, adding uncertainty to what promises to be an emotionally charged afternoon. The departing Andy Robertson, who has spoken openly about the toll of a difficult season on the squad, will also be saying his goodbyes to the Anfield crowd.

Brentford arrive in ninth place under interim boss Keith Andrews, a position that reflects a season of mixed fortunes for the west London club. The Bees have shown resilience at times — a 3-2 win at home against Liverpool earlier this season demonstrated their capacity to hurt top-half opposition — but three defeats in their last five matches confirm they have faded down the stretch.

For Brentford, this trip to Anfield carries little pressure. For Liverpool, the occasion is loaded with significance, sentiment, and a need to end a difficult campaign on something resembling a positive note.

Below you will find all the information you need on how to watch Liverpool vs Brentford live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Arne Slot is without a significant number of first-team players for this fixture. Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, and Hugo Ekitike are all unavailable through injury, as is Alexander Isak — a record signing whose debut season at Anfield has drawn scrutiny. Giorgi Mamardashvili is projected to start in goal, with Slot's projected XI also including Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joseph Gomez, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Rio Ngumoha, and Cody Gakpo.

Keith Andrews is also dealing with absentees, with Rico Henry, Antoni Milambo, and Fabio Carvalho all sidelined for the trip to Anfield. Brentford's projected starting lineup features Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Dango Ouattara, Igor Thiago, and Mikkel Damsgaard among those expected to feature. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Liverpool's recent form makes for uncomfortable reading. Slot's side have won just two of their last five Premier League matches, losing twice and drawing once, and have conceded ten goals across that run. A 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend was the most damaging result, following a 3-2 loss to Manchester United at the start of the month. A 1-1 draw at Chelsea sits between those two defeats, though wins over Crystal Palace and Everton earlier in the run offered brief respite. Liverpool have scored nine goals in those five games but their defensive record tells the real story of a team that has struggled for consistency.

Brentford's last five matches show a side that has drawn twice, won once, and lost twice. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace, and a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City the previous weekend highlighted the gap between them and the division's elite. A 3-0 win over West Ham in early May was their standout result in that period. Brentford have scored five and conceded eight across those five fixtures, a record that reflects a team whose season has petered out.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent history between these two clubs is relatively balanced, though the last meeting tilted firmly in Brentford's favour. In October 2025, the Bees beat Liverpool 3-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium in a result that will have given Andrews' squad confidence ahead of this trip. Before that, Liverpool had won three of the four previous meetings in this series, including a 2-0 win at Anfield in August 2024 and a 4-1 victory at Brentford in February 2024. Across the five most recent encounters, Liverpool hold the stronger overall record, but Brentford's ability to cause problems at home — and on the road — means this fixture is rarely straightforward.

Standings

Liverpool sit fifth in the Premier League table heading into this final home fixture, while Brentford are ninth. Both clubs will be looking to close out their campaigns on a positive note, though the stakes are considerably higher for the hosts.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: