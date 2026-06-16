Today's game between Iraq and Norway will kick-off at Jun 16, 2026, 6:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Iraq vs Norway are listed below.

Iraq and Norway meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 16. It is a fixture that carries genuine weight for both nations, each arriving with something to prove on football's biggest stage.

For Iraq, this is only their second-ever World Cup appearance. Their first came back in 1986, and the Lions of Mesopotamia have spent four decades waiting for another chance. They qualified through a demanding inter-confederation play-off route, and the hunger inside this squad is real.

Norway arrive with considerably more European pedigree but their own long wait behind them. The Scandinavians had not qualified for a major tournament in over 25 years before this campaign, making their presence in North America a significant moment for a generation of Norwegian supporters.

Coach Graham Arnold has been preparing Iraq through a mixed run of pre-tournament friendlies, including a creditable 1-1 draw with Spain in early June. The side showed they can compete with top opposition, even if a 2-0 defeat to Venezuela just days later served as a reminder of their inconsistency.

Staale Solbakken's Norway come in with momentum of their own. A 3-1 win over Sweden in their most recent home friendly before the tournament demonstrated the firepower this side possesses, with their attack among the most talked-about in the competition.

Both teams sit in a Group I that also includes France and Senegal, making every point in this opening fixture potentially decisive for their knockout stage ambitions.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Iraq vs Norway, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Iraq vs Norway with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Iraq are managed by Graham Arnold, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Norway head into the match under Staale Solbakken, with no confirmed team news, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Updates for both squads will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Iraq head into the match with a W2-D1-L2 record across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Venezuela on June 10, following a 1-1 draw with Spain on June 4. Earlier in that run, they beat Andorra 1-0 and claimed a 2-1 victory over Bolivia in World Cup inter-confederation qualification. Iraq have scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches, with their form showing both promise and vulnerability in the final weeks before the tournament.

Norway carry a W2-D2-L1 record from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Morocco on June 7, while their standout performance was a 3-1 win over Sweden on June 1. They also drew 0-0 with Switzerland and lost 2-1 to the Netherlands in March. Norway scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches, with back-to-back unbeaten results heading into the tournament.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Iraq and Norway is available in the provided dataset. This will be updated if records become available.

Standings

In Group I, Iraq currently sit second and Norway third in the early standings table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iraq vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: