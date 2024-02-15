Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Inter Miami take on Argentinian side Newell's Old Boys in a preseason friendly on Thursday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Miami's tune-up matchup features superstar Lionel Messi and head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino reuniting with their childhood club in what may be an emotional preseason meeting in south Florida. Martino spent 14 years as a player with Old Boys before assuming charge as manager in 2011, while Messi left Newell's youth setup to join Barcelona in the summer of 2004 as a teenager.

Inter Miami's international tour hasn't gone according to plan so far, as they managed just one win against the Hong Kong Team. The Herons have looked all over the place in preseason and fell against the likes of Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Vissel Kobe.

Newell’s, led by Uruguayan manager Mauricio Larriera, are in the early exchanges of their 2024 campaign. The seven-time champions finished the 2023 season 14th in the Argentine Primera División table and now are off to a hot start, having won their opening four fixtures in Group B.

Inter Miami CF vs Newell's Old Boys kick-off time

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami will host Argentinian outfit Newell's Old Boys at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday, February 15, 2024, with the kickoff slated at 7:30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Newell's Old Boys online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through theMLS Season Pass. Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official Inter Miami YouTube channel. Live updatescan be accessed here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

After missing out against the Hong Kong Team through injury, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both featured in their friendly against Vissel Kobe in Japan. Suarez posted 75 minutes after featuring from the outset while Messi came off the bench for the final 30 minutes of action.

Both should be fit to feature at home in their final pre-season friendly before the 2024 MLS season kicks off on February 21. Former Barcelona playmaker Sergio Busquets picked up an ankle issue against Vissel and was forced to come off after just 25 minutes.

Although Busquets is believed to have shrugged off that minor knock, head coach Martino will certainly not want to risk any injuries ahead of the new season.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Alba; Gregore, Ruiz, Gressel; Messi, Suarez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Freire, Neville, Sailor, Fray, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Cremaschi, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gregore, Gressel, Rodríguez, Jean, Morales, Sunderland Forwards: Forward: Messi, Suárez, Campana, Farías, Borgelin, Robinson, Azcona, Valencia

Newell's Old Boys team news

Midfielder Juan Sforza and attacker Francisco Gonzalez were on international duty to represent the Argentina Under-23 side at the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament ahead of this summer's Olympics in Paris, France. Both are expected to rejoin the Old Boys camp, but will most likely miss out against the Herons.

In terms of star players, midfielder Éver Banega is the standout player. He recently returned to his homeland after a successful European career spanning clubs like Inter Milan, Sevilla and Valencia. Former Nacional striker Ignacio Ramírez is in red-hot scoring form at the start of the new season, while winger Brian Aguirre is another key threat.

Newell's Old Boys predicted XI: Macagno; Mendez, Velazquez, Glavinoch, Martino; Diaz, Fernandez, Banega; May, Aguirre, Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Macagno, Hoyos Defenders: Velázquez, Glavinovich, Mosquera, Méndez, Martino, Vangioni, Schott Midfielders: Banega, Sforza, Fernández, Schor, Cacciabue, Miljevic, Díaz, E. Fernández, J. Fernández, Chiaverano, Balzi, Calderara, Sotelo Forwards: Forward: Aguirre, Ramírez, González, May, Pérez Tica

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and Inter Miami enter the tie as heavy favourites thanks to their star-studded first XI.

