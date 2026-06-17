Today's game between Ghana and Panama will kick-off at Jun 17, 2026, 7:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can watch Ghana vs Panama live on TSN1 and CTV, with streaming available via TSN+ and the CTV App. French-language coverage is available on RDS and through RDS Apps, while Crave also carries the match for subscribers.

Ghana and Panama open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Wednesday, June 17 at Toronto Stadium, meeting for the first time in a competitive fixture in what is a Group L opener with significant implications for both nations.

For Ghana, this is a tournament they have arrived at under unusual circumstances. Carlos Queiroz, appointed on a short-term contract in April, leads a squad that blends the veteran leadership of captain Jordan Ayew with younger attacking talents including Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City and Kamaldeen Sulemana of Atalanta. The Black Stars have not made it past the group stage since 2010, and pressure to perform is considerable.

The build-up has been overshadowed by the Thomas Partey situation. The Villarreal midfielder, widely regarded as Ghana's midfield anchor, was denied entry into Canada due to ongoing legal proceedings and remains at the team's base camp in Boston. Ghana's government has publicly accused Canadian authorities of flouting international laws over the visa rejection, and the dispute remains unresolved ahead of kick-off.

Panama arrive as the more settled side in terms of preparation. Thomas Christiansen has been in charge since 2020, and Los Canaleros navigated World Cup qualifying without a single defeat, winning seven and drawing three of their ten matches. Their defensive discipline was a hallmark of that campaign, conceding just two goals across the final six qualifying games.

This is only Panama's second World Cup appearance. They lost all three group games at Russia 2018, conceding 11 goals in the process. Christiansen will be determined to show how much the team has grown since then, with experienced players like Amir Murillo, Anibal Godoy, and Adalberto Carrasquilla central to their plans.

Both sides have gone at least seven matches without a clean sheet heading into this fixture, which suggests goals could come at both ends. With neither team able to afford a slow start in a group that also includes England and Croatia, the stakes at Toronto Stadium are clear from the first whistle.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Ghana vs Panama live.

How to watch Ghana vs Panama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the Group L opener, and no official injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the Black Stars at this stage. The most significant absentee in the build-up has been Thomas Partey, who remains stranded at the team's base camp in Boston after Canadian authorities denied him entry due to ongoing legal proceedings. Updates on the starting XI are expected closer to kick-off.

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen has also yet to name his projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed in the available squad data. Further team news for Los Canaleros will be added as it becomes available ahead of Wednesday's match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ghana arrive in Toronto in poor recent form. Across their last five matches, the Black Stars recorded one draw and four defeats, conceding 11 goals and scoring four. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Wales on June 2, which at least halted a run of three consecutive losses. Those defeats included a 2-0 reverse against Mexico, a 2-1 loss to Germany, and a 5-1 hammering by Austria in March.

Panama's recent record is more mixed but shows greater resilience. In five preparatory matches, Los Canaleros claimed two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their last outing ended 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 6, while a 4-2 victory over the Dominican Republic two days earlier demonstrated their attacking threat. The one significant setback was a 6-2 defeat to Brazil on May 31, though wins over South Africa in March — including a 2-1 away victory — provided a positive base heading into the tournament.





Head-to-Head Record





Ghana and Panama have no recorded previous meetings in the available head-to-head data, making Wednesday's Group L fixture a first competitive encounter between the two nations. There is no historical record to draw on, so both sides go into this match on entirely equal footing in that regard.

Standings

In Group L, Ghana currently occupy third place and Panama sit fourth, with both sides yet to play a match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ghana vs Panama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: