Premier League - Game Week 5 Sep 19, 2026 - 10:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Ipswich Town will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

This Premier League fixture is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Everton host Ipswich Town at Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Premier League fixture that sees two sides separated by just one position in the table.

David Moyes' side come into this match in mixed league form, having drawn their last three Premier League games, but confidence will be high after Charly Alcaraz's 80th-minute winner secured a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Wolves on Tuesday night.

Ipswich arrive at Merseyside under pressure. Gary O'Neil's side were beaten 4-2 by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup just days ago, a night that will be remembered more for the opposition than the Tractor Boys, and they have lost three of their last five across all competitions.

Brennan Johnson and Thierno Barry are expected to lead Everton's attacking line, with Jarrad Branthwaite — a player attracting serious attention from clubs across Europe — anchoring the defence.

For Ipswich, Abdul Fatawu and Jack Clarke will be tasked with providing the creativity from wide areas, as O'Neil looks to arrest a run of form that has seen his side score just five goals in their last five matches.

Both managers will view three points as attainable. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

David Moyes has a largely fit squad available, though Christian Noergaard and Merlin Roehl are both sidelined through injury. Moyes is expected to name a projected XI featuring Jordan Pickford in goal, with Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski at centre-back, and Brennan Johnson and Thierno Barry leading the attack. There are no suspensions to report for the home side.

Gary O'Neil faces a more stretched squad for the trip to Merseyside, with Jack Taylor, Emersonn, and Azor Matusiwa all unavailable through injury. Kjell Scherpen is set to start in goal, with Issa Diop and Jacob Greaves in central defence, and Daizen Maeda and Abdul Fatawu expected to provide width. No suspensions affect the away side, though updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Everton have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding three. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, secured by a late Alcaraz goal. In the Premier League, Moyes' side have drawn all three of their league fixtures, including a 2-2 draw with Manchester United and a goalless stalemate against Tottenham Hotspur. Their only defeat in this run came against Preston North End — a result that does not apply, as that was a win — with their sole loss being a 4-0 win away at Preston. Everton have not lost in their last four outings across all competitions.

Ipswich have recorded two wins and three defeats in their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding ten. Their most recent result was a 2-4 Carabao Cup loss to Arsenal, and they were beaten 5-2 by Manchester United in the Premier League. O'Neil's side did win at Crystal Palace 3-2 and defeated Leicester City 3-1 in an earlier Carabao Cup round, showing they are capable of scoring freely, but defensive inconsistency has been a clear pattern.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-2 draw in the Premier League in May 2025. Before that, Everton won 2-0 at Portman Road in October 2024. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Everton hold the better record, winning two, drawing two, and losing one, with the sides having met previously in the early 2000s.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton currently sit ninth and Ipswich Town are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: