World Cup - Final Stage Atlanta Stadium

Today's game between England and DR Congo will kick-off at Jul 1, 2026, 12:00 p.m..

The TV channel and live stream options for England vs DR Congo in Canada are listed below. Viewers can watch on TSN1 or CTV, with streaming available via TSN+ and the CTV App. Crave and RDS also carry the match for subscribers.

England and DR Congo meet in the 2026 World Cup round of 32 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with a place in the last 16 on the line.

Thomas Tuchel's side finished top of Group L with seven points. They opened the tournament by beating Croatia 4-2, drew 0-0 with Ghana, then closed out the group stage with a 2-0 win over Panama.

Jude Bellingham has been England's standout performer. He finished the Panama match with the most key passes, most completed dribbles and most tackles, adding a goal and an assist across 70 minutes. Within the squad, there is a growing sense that Bellingham is the talisman England have long needed at a major tournament.

Declan Rice is expected to return to the starting XI after sitting out the Panama game to manage a calf problem. His comeback is a significant boost for Tuchel as the knockout rounds begin. Rice himself has spoken publicly about his confidence in this squad's ability to handle pressure situations, including penalties if it comes to that.

DR Congo arrive having made history. Sébastien Desabre's side qualified for the knockout rounds for the first time, beating Uzbekistan 3-1 in their final group game to advance from Group K in third place. Yoane Wissa was the driving force, netting three of their four group-stage goals.

Desabre has assembled a defensively organised side, with Chancel Mbemba anchoring the backline alongside Premier League-familiar names in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe and Arthur Masuaku. England will need to be patient to break them down.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch England vs DR Congo, including TV channel details, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch England vs DR Congo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel's projected XI for England is: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for England, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sébastien Desabre's projected XI for DR Congo is: Lionel Mpasi-Nzau; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Brian Cipenga, Samuel Moutoussamy; Nathanael Mbuku, Noah Sadiki; Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa. No injuries or suspensions have been flagged through official channels.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England have won four of their last five matches, drawing the other. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Panama in the World Cup group stage, and they also beat Croatia 4-2 in their tournament opener. The only points dropped came in a goalless draw with Ghana. Across those five matches, England scored ten goals and conceded two, with pre-tournament wins over Costa Rica (3-0) and New Zealand (1-0) rounding out the run.

DR Congo's recent record shows two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, which secured their place in the knockout rounds. They drew 1-1 with Portugal on matchday one and lost 1-0 to Colombia in between. In pre-tournament friendlies, they drew 0-0 with Denmark and lost 2-1 to Chile. Across those five games, DR Congo scored five goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





No confirmed head-to-head data between England and DR Congo is available. This fixture may represent a first meeting between the two nations at this stage of a major tournament, and no historical match records are confirmed.

Standings

England finished first in Group L, while DR Congo advanced from Group K in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs DR Congo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: