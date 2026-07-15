World Cup - Semi Finals Atlanta Stadium

Today's game between England and Argentina will kick-off at Jul 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

The England vs Argentina World Cup semi-final is available to watch live on several platforms. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

England and Argentina meet in the World Cup semi-finals at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday night, with a place in the final on the line for both nations.

Thomas Tuchel's side arrive in Atlanta having won four of their five matches at this tournament, with Jude Bellingham the standout performer of England's campaign. The Real Madrid midfielder scored both goals in a 2-1 extra-time win over Norway in the quarter-finals, taking his tally to six for the tournament.

Argentina, the reigning world champions, have won all five of their matches so far. Lionel Scaloni's squad beat Switzerland 3-1 in the last eight, with Lionel Messi once again central to everything the Albiceleste produced.

For Messi, this fixture carries particular weight. Despite 205 international appearances, the Argentina captain has never faced England before. He acknowledged as much after the Switzerland win, calling the prospect of playing against England "special."

The build-up has not been without its friction. Harry Kane moved to dismiss suggestions of unrest in the England camp after Bellingham gave a pointed response to Tuchel's public criticism following the Norway win. Kane insisted the squad remains united.

American referee Ismail Elfath has been appointed to take charge of the match by FIFA, adding another layer of intrigue to an occasion that needs little embellishment.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch England vs Argentina, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch England vs Argentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has a near-full squad available, with Jordan Henderson the only confirmed absentee through injury. Jarell Quansah is suspended and will also miss the match. The projected XI sees Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back four of John Stones, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly, and Ezri Konsa. Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and Elliot Anderson are set to form the midfield, with Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon supporting Harry Kane in attack.

Lionel Scaloni reports no injuries or suspensions in the Argentina squad. The projected XI features Emiliano Martinez in goal, a back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, and Nicolas Tagliafico, with Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, and Rodrigo De Paul in midfield, and Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, and Julian Alvarez leading the attack.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 14 J. Henderson

26 J. Quansah Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England arrive in the semi-finals with four wins and one draw from their last five World Cup matches. Tuchel's side drew 0-0 with Ghana before winning each subsequent fixture, including a 2-3 victory over Mexico and a 1-2 win over Norway in the quarter-finals. Across those five games, England have scored eight goals and conceded one.

Argentina have won all five of their matches at this tournament, making them the stronger side on recent form. Scaloni's squad beat Austria 2-0, Jordan 3-1, Cabo Verde 3-2, Egypt 3-2, and Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals. They have scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded six, with the Switzerland result their most recent outing.





Head-to-Head Record





The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited in the available data. The most recent meeting came in a November 2005 friendly, which England won 3-2. Before that, England beat Argentina 1-0 in the 2002 World Cup group stage. The two sides drew 0-0 in a friendly in February 2000. Across the three recorded meetings, England have two wins and one draw.

Standings

Argentina finished top of Group J, while England won Group L to advance through the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Argentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: