LaLiga - Game Week 6 Sep 15, 2026 - 15:30 Estadio Martinez Valero

Today's game between Elche and Real Madrid will kick off at Sep 15, 2026, 3:30 p.m..

Elche vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in Canada on TSN+. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche for this LaLiga fixture against a home side sitting at the bottom of the table and desperate for points.

Jose Mourinho's side arrive in strong form after a 4-1 dismantling of Rayo Vallecano last weekend, a result that lifted them to second in LaLiga and level on points with leaders Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe was central to that performance, scoring twice and adding an assist in a display that underlined why Real Madrid's attack is generating such attention across Europe.

Bernardo Silva, still settling into life in the Spanish capital, has spoken openly about his astonishment at the quality of his attacking teammates following that Rayo win. The Portuguese playmaker is expected to feature again here as Mourinho looks to maintain momentum on two fronts.

Elche are in serious trouble. Martin Anselmi's side have won none of their last five LaLiga matches, collecting just two draws and suffering defeats to Real Sociedad, Racing Santander, and Barcelona, the latter a 5-0 hammering. They sit nineteenth in the table and have yet to find the consistency needed to threaten the relegation places above them.

Real Madrid will be without Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy through injury, though the depth of Mourinho's squad means the visitors remain heavy favourites. Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are set to lead the line, and Jude Bellingham continues to operate in the kind of form that makes this attack one of the most feared in European football.

For full details on how to watch Elche vs Real Madrid live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Elche vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin Anselmi names a projected XI featuring Matias Dituro in goal, with Federico Redondo, Victor Chust, Buba Sangare, and Roy Revivo forming the back line. Facundo Buonanotte, Tete Morente, Javi Morcillo, Gonzalo Villar, German Valera, and Fer Nino complete the expected lineup. Yago Santiago is listed as injured and will not feature.

Jose Mourinho is set to deploy Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Dean Huijsen, Antonio Ruediger, Marc Cucurella, and Trent Alexander-Arnold in defence. Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde are expected in midfield, with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy are all unavailable through injury.

Form

Elche have taken one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five LaLiga matches, collecting just four points in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao, a result that followed back-to-back defeats to Real Sociedad, 3-2, and Racing Santander, 3-2. A 5-0 defeat to Barcelona earlier in the campaign represents the low point of their season so far. Across those five matches, Elche have scored five goals and conceded twelve.

Real Madrid have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture was the 4-1 LaLiga victory over Rayo Vallecano, which followed a 2-1 Champions League win over Inter Milan. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss to Real Betis in LaLiga. The visitors have scored fifteen goals across those five games, conceding three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, when Real Madrid won 4-1 at the Bernabeu in a LaLiga fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Real Madrid have won three, with two matches ending in draws and Elche failing to record a victory. Real Madrid have scored fifteen goals in those five meetings, conceding five.

Standings

In LaLiga, Elche currently sit nineteenth, while Real Madrid are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Elche vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: