World Cup - Grp. E New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Ecuador and Germany will kick-off at Jun 25, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

The TV channel and live stream options for Ecuador vs Germany in your region are listed below.

Ecuador and Germany meet at New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 25 in the final round of Group E fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For Ecuador, this is a must-win. For Germany, it is a chance to finish the group stage with a perfect record.

Germany arrive having already secured top spot with six points from two matches. Julian Nagelsmann's side beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in Toronto on Matchday 2, with Deniz Undav scoring twice as a substitute to complete a comeback win. The Stuttgart forward now has three goals in two substitute appearances at this tournament, and his form has made him one of the most talked-about players in North America.

Ecuador's situation is far more fragile. Sebastian Beccacece's side sit on a single point after a 0-0 draw with Curacao followed their opening defeat to Ivory Coast. La Tri dominated possession in Kansas City but could not break down a disciplined low block, and a win here is now the minimum requirement if they are to have any realistic chance of advancing.

Enner Valencia remains the focal point of Ecuador's attack, while Moises Caicedo will need to be at his best in midfield to give La Tri any platform to work from. Beccacece has a full squad available, which at least gives him options as he looks for the attacking spark that has been absent so far.

The one significant blow for Germany is the absence of Nico Schlotterbeck, who was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining an ankle ligament injury against Ivory Coast. The Borussia Dortmund defender will play no further part in Germany's campaign, and Nagelsmann will need to adjust his defensive shape accordingly.

Despite already being through, Nagelsmann has shown no appetite for complacency during this campaign. Germany have scored 16 goals across their last five matches and conceded just three, and they will not arrive in East Rutherford simply to go through the motions.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Ecuador vs Germany live.

How to watch Ecuador vs Germany with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Sebastian Beccacece has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture. His projected XI has Hernan Galindez in goal, with Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, and Joel Ordonez in defence. Pervis Estupinan and Pedro Vite provide width from the wing-back positions, Moises Caicedo and Alan Franco anchor the midfield alongside John Yeboah, and Enner Valencia and Gonzalo Plata lead the attack.

Julian Nagelsmann is without Nico Schlotterbeck, who has been ruled out of the entire tournament with an ankle ligament injury sustained during the Ivory Coast match. Germany's projected XI features Oliver Baumann in goal, Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, and Antonio Ruediger in defence, David Raum, Jamie Leweling, Leon Goretzka, Angelo Stiller, and Nadiem Amiri in midfield, with Maximilian Beier and Deniz Undav leading the line.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 15 N. Schlotterbeck

Form

Ecuador come into this match with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Curacao in the World Cup on June 21, following a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast on Matchday 1. Before the tournament, La Tri beat Guatemala 3-0 and Saudi Arabia 2-1 in friendlies, and drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in March. Ecuador have scored six goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Germany have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast on June 20 in the World Cup, with Deniz Undav scoring twice off the bench. Before that, they beat Curacao 7-1 on Matchday 1 and defeated the United States 2-1 in a friendly on June 6. Germany also beat Finland 4-0 and Ghana 2-1 in pre-tournament preparation. Nagelsmann's side have scored 16 goals and conceded three across those five games, keeping one clean sheet.





Head-to-Head Record

ECU Last 2 matches GER 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Ecuador 2 - 4 Germany

Ecuador 0 - 3 Germany 2 Goals scored 7 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two nations have met twice in available records, with Germany winning on both occasions. The most recent fixture was a friendly on May 29, 2013, which Germany won 4-2. Before that, Germany beat Ecuador 3-0 in a group-stage match at the 2006 FIFA World Cup on June 20 of that year. Germany have scored seven goals and conceded two across the two meetings.

Standings

In Group E, Germany sit top of the table in first place, while Ecuador are third heading into the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ecuador vs Germany today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: