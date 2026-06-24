World Cup - Grp. A Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Czechia and Mexico will kick-off at Jun 24, 2026, 9:00 p.m..

Czechia vs Mexico is available to watch live on TSN1 and TSN+ for English-language coverage, with RDS and RDS Apps carrying the French-language broadcast. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Czechia and Mexico close out Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 24 at Mexico City Stadium, with the co-hosts already through to the Round of 32 and Miroslav Koubek's side fighting for their tournament lives.

Mexico arrive having won their first two matches without conceding a single goal. Javier Aguirre's side beat South Africa 2-0 on Matchday 1 and edged South Korea 1-0 in Guadalajara, with Luis Romo's second-half finish proving decisive. Six points from six, a clean sheet in every match, and top spot in the group already secured.

For Czechia, the picture could not be more different. Koubek's team drew 1-1 with South Africa in Atlanta on Matchday 2, Michal Sadilek's early goal cancelled out by a late Teboho Mokoena penalty. That result left them on one point, level with South Africa at the foot of the group.

A win at the Azteca would move Czechia to four points and keep their qualification hopes alive, depending on the outcome of the parallel South Africa vs South Korea fixture. Defeat, and they are eliminated. Aguirre has spoken of using this match to build momentum ahead of the knockout rounds, even with Mexico's own progress already assured.

Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek lead the Czech attacking threat, while Santiago Gimenez and Julian Quinones carry Mexico's danger in the final third. The Azteca crowd will back El Tri, but Czechia have nothing to lose and everything to play for.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Czechia vs Mexico live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Czechia vs Mexico with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Miroslav Koubek has a full squad available for the Group A finale. No injuries or suspensions are listed for Czechia. The projected XI has Matej Kovar in goal, with Robin Hranac, Ladislav Krejci, and Tomas Holes in the back three. Vladimir Coufal and Michal Sadilek are expected in the wide positions, with Vladimir Darida and Lukas Cerv in central midfield. Adam Hlozek and Alexandr Sojka support Patrik Schick in attack.

Javier Aguirre also has no reported injuries or suspensions to contend with. Mexico's projected XI features Jose Rangel in goal, a back four of Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, and Jorge Sanchez, with Erik Lira, Brian Gutierrez, and Luis Romo in midfield. Roberto Alvarado and Julian Quinones flank Santiago Gimenez in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 14 D. Jurasek Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Czechia come into this match with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with South Africa in the World Cup on June 18, and before that a 2-1 defeat to South Korea on June 12. Earlier in this run, they beat Guatemala 3-1 and Kosovo 2-1 in pre-tournament friendlies. Across those five matches, Czechia scored seven goals and conceded seven, with no back-to-back wins in the sequence.

Mexico's form is considerably stronger. El Tri have won all five of their last five matches, keeping a clean sheet in every one of them. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 World Cup win over South Korea on June 19, and before that a 2-0 victory over South Africa on June 11. They also beat Serbia 5-1, Australia 1-0, and Ghana 2-0 in pre-tournament preparation. Mexico have scored eleven goals and conceded none across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Czechia and Mexico is available across the last five meetings. This Group A encounter at Mexico City Stadium represents the fixture on record for this dataset.

Standings

In Group A, Mexico sit top with six points from two matches. Czechia are third in the group with one point after two games.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs Mexico today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: