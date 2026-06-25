Today's game between Curacao and Ivory Coast will kick-off at Jun 25, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

In Canada, this World Cup 2026 Group E fixture is available to watch live on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage on RDS and RDS Apps. The TV channel and live stream options for this match are listed below.

Curacao and Ivory Coast meet at Philadelphia Stadium on June 25 to close out Group E at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides carrying unfinished business into the final matchday.

For Ivory Coast, this is a chance to confirm their place in the knockout rounds. Emerse Faé's side sit second in the group after winning their opener against Ecuador before suffering a late 2-1 defeat to Germany. A point should be enough to advance.

Curacao's story is the more remarkable one. Dick Advocaat's side were beaten 7-1 by Germany on matchday one, a result that could have ended their tournament ambitions before they began. Instead, they regrouped. Goalkeeper Eloy Room produced an extraordinary performance to keep Ecuador out in a 0-0 draw in Kansas City, making 15 saves in a display that matched one of the most celebrated records in World Cup goalkeeping history.

That result means Curacao are still alive. They need a win in Philadelphia and results elsewhere to go their way, but the belief is there. Advocaat has built a squad with genuine Dutch football DNA — Tahith Chong, Leandro Bacuna, and Juninho Bacuna bring quality in the final third, and Room will again be central to whatever Curacao can achieve.

Ivory Coast boast considerably more firepower. Amad Diallo has been in strong form, Franck Kessie controls the midfield, and 19-year-old Yan Diomande — already one of the most coveted young wingers in Europe — scored the goal that beat Ecuador on matchday one. Faé has turned this squad into a disciplined, hard-to-beat unit, and they arrive in Philadelphia with the tools to finish the job.

For TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Ivory Coast have one confirmed absence heading into this fixture. Wilfried Singo is ruled out through injury, leaving Emerse Faé to adjust his defensive options accordingly. The projected XI sees Yahia Fofana in goal, with Odilon Kossounou, Guela Doue, Emmanuel Agbadou, and Ghislain Konan forming the back line. Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, and Christ Inao Oulai are set to start in midfield, with Amad Diallo, Ange-Yoan Bonny, and Yan Diomande leading the attack.

Curacao have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of this match. Dick Advocaat's projected XI has Eloy Room in goal behind a back five of Deveron Fonville, Joshua Brenet, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, and Sherel Floranus. Livano Comenencia and the Bacuna brothers — Leandro and Juninho — are set to feature in midfield, with Tahith Chong and Jurgen Locadia completing the lineup. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 5 W. Singo

Form

Ivory Coast arrive with a strong recent record, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Germany on June 20, when a stoppage-time goal ended their run. Before that, they beat Ecuador 1-0 on June 14 courtesy of Yan Diomande's late strike. In pre-tournament friendlies, they defeated France 2-1 and Scotland 1-0, and thrashed Republic of Korea 4-0 in March. Across those five fixtures, the Elephants scored seven goals and conceded four.

Curacao's recent form tells a different story, though their last result changes the picture somewhat. Advocaat's side drew 0-0 with Ecuador on June 21 in their second group game, earning their first World Cup point. Their only other win in the last five was a 4-0 friendly against Aruba on June 7. Either side of those results, they were beaten 7-1 by Germany, 4-1 by Scotland, and 5-1 by Australia. Curacao scored four goals and conceded 17 across those five matches, though Room's heroics against Ecuador demonstrated they are capable of more than the numbers suggest.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Curacao and Ivory Coast are recorded in the available data. This Group E fixture in Philadelphia is the first encounter between the two nations at any level.

Standings

In Group E, Ivory Coast currently sit second and Curacao fourth heading into this final round of matches.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: