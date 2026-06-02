Today's game between Croatia and Belgium will kick-off at Jun 2, 2026, 12:00 p.m..

Croatia vs Belgium is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Croatia and Belgium meet in a pre-World Cup friendly as both nations make their final preparations before the 2026 tournament gets underway in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For Croatia, the stakes of this window feel personal. Luka Modrić and Ivan Perišić are among the centurions leading the Vatreni into what could be one of their last World Cups together, and the squad has spoken openly about the sense of family that drives them through these international camps.

Belgium arrive with something to prove after a turbulent period. Romelu Lukaku went on record to say the squad lobbied for Thierry Henry to take over as head coach, and the Napoli striker was blunt in his criticism of the previous regime under Domenico Tedesco. The Red Devils will be eager to show that a fresh start has genuinely changed the mood.

Croatia's recent form has been solid, with four wins from their last five matches across World Cup qualifying and friendlies. A defeat to Brazil in April was the one blemish on an otherwise productive run heading into the summer.

Belgium come in off the back of a strong result against the United States, winning 5-2 in late March, though they were held to a 1-1 draw by Mexico just days later. Their World Cup group — featuring Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand — is manageable, but they will want to arrive in form.

For everything you need to know about how and where to watch this friendly, the broadcast and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Croatia vs Belgium with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either Croatia or Belgium ahead of this friendly. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are finalised for the pre-tournament camp.

Form

Croatia have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Brazil in a friendly on April 1, but before that they beat Colombia 2-1 on March 26. In World Cup qualifying, they recorded back-to-back wins over Montenegro (3-2) and Faroe Islands (3-1), having also beaten Gibraltar 3-0 in October 2025. Across those five games, Croatia scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Belgium's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one draw. They drew 1-1 with Mexico on April 1 before a commanding 5-2 victory over the United States on March 28. In qualifying, they thrashed Liechtenstein 7-0 in November 2025, drew 1-1 with Kazakhstan, and beat Wales 4-2 in October 2025. Belgium scored 14 goals across those five fixtures and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came at the 2022 World Cup group stage on December 1, where the match ended 0-0. Before that, Belgium beat Croatia 1-0 in a friendly in June 2021. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Belgium hold two wins to Croatia's one, with two draws, including a 1-1 qualifier in September 2012 and a Croatia victory in a 2010 friendly.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Croatia vs Belgium today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: