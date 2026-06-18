World Cup - Grp. B BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Canada and Qatar will kick-off at Jun 18, 2026, 6:00 p.m..

Canada vs Qatar is available to watch live across a number of TV channels and streaming platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Canada and Qatar meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 18 in a Group B fixture that carries genuine knockout implications for both sides at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The co-hosts opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a result that left Jesse Marsch's side with ground to make up if they are to advance from a group that remains wide open after the first round of matches.

Canada will lean on the quality of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who returned from a lengthy injury absence earlier this year, as well as Juventus forward Jonathan David and Porto midfielder Stephen Eustaquio. On home soil, in front of their own fans, the expectation is that Canada will push for a win.

Qatar arrive having salvaged a point of their own, with defender Boualem Khoukhi's 94th-minute equaliser rescuing a 1-1 draw against Switzerland at Levi's Stadium. The late intervention sparked controversy, with the build-up to the goal drawing fierce debate around officiating standards at this tournament.

Under Julen Lopetegui, the experienced Spanish coach who previously managed Real Madrid, Sevilla and the Spanish national team, Qatar are a more organised side than the one that lost all three group games on home soil in 2022. Al-Sadd playmaker Akram Afif and all-time leading scorer Almoez Ali remain the creative and attacking focal points for the Maroons.

A win for Canada would put them in a strong position to reach the knockout rounds. Qatar, meanwhile, know that a second consecutive draw may not be enough to see them through, depending on the result between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Canada vs Qatar live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Canada vs Qatar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Canada are managed by Jesse Marsch, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Qatar are led by head coach Julen Lopetegui, with no injury or suspension data confirmed at the time of publication. A projected XI has not yet been released. Further team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Canada have picked up one win, four draws and no defeats across their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their World Cup opener on June 12. They also drew 1-1 with Ireland in a friendly on June 5 and beat Uzbekistan 2-0 earlier that month. Canada have not lost in their last five outings, though three of those results ended level.

Qatar have a more difficult recent record, collecting one draw, two draws and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their World Cup opener on June 13, secured by a stoppage-time equaliser. They drew 0-0 with El Salvador in their final warm-up game on June 6 and suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Tunisia in the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025. Qatar scored just two goals across all five matches while conceding five.





Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last match QAT 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Qatar 0 - 2 Canada 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides came in a friendly on September 23, 2022, when Canada won 2-0 away in Qatar. That result stands as Canada's sole head-to-head victory over their Group B opponents in the available data.

Standings

In Group B, Canada currently sit second and Qatar are third following the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Qatar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: