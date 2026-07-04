World Cup - Final Stage Houston Stadium

Today's game between Canada and Morocco will kick-off at Jul 4, 2026, 1:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can watch Canada vs Morocco live on TV and via live stream across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options for this World Cup Round of 16 fixture are listed below.

Canada and Morocco meet at Houston Stadium on Saturday, July 4 in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a quarter-final place on the line.

Jesse Marsch's side have already made history. Their 1-0 win over South Africa in the Round of 32, sealed by Stephen Eustáquio's stoppage-time strike, marked Canada's first-ever knockout victory at a men's World Cup. The co-hosts finished second in Group B after wins over Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina were offset by a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in their final group game.

Morocco arrive in Houston on the back of one of the tournament's most dramatic nights. Issa Diop's 91st-minute equaliser against the Netherlands forced extra time, and the Atlas Lions then won 3-2 on penalties to advance. It was the kind of resilience that has defined this Morocco side throughout a 33-game unbeaten run.

Marsch has not tried to hide his respect for the opposition. He described preparing for Morocco as "a gory, horrible nightmare" and watched their penalty shootout win over the Netherlands in person before flying to Houston. Canada are ranked 29th in the world; Morocco sit sixth. The gap on paper is real, but Marsch's squad has shown it can close gaps.

For Canada, the absence of Alphonso Davies remains the central concern. The Bayern Munich left-back has not played a minute at this tournament following a recurrence of his injury, though he is reportedly in contention to feature here. Ismael Kone, who broke his leg against Qatar, is out entirely. Morocco, meanwhile, have Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz fit and dangerous, with Ismael Saibari — who scored three goals in the group stage before completing his move to Bayern Munich — leading their attacking line.

Both sides have navigated this tournament without a safety net, and neither will have one on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know to watch the match live.

How to watch Canada vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Jesse Marsch names a projected XI of Crepeau; Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Laryea; Saliba, Millar, Buchanan, Eustaquio; David, Oluwaseyi. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Canada, though updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Mohamed Ouahbi's projected Morocco XI reads: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari. Morocco also carry no confirmed injury or suspension concerns at this stage, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Canada have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 1-0 World Cup victory over South Africa on June 28, with Eustáquio's late winner the only goal. That followed a 6-0 group-stage demolition of Qatar and a 2-1 loss to Switzerland, with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 1-1 friendly draw with Ireland completing the five-game run.

Morocco are unbeaten across their last five, winning three and drawing two. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against the Netherlands on June 30, a result they turned into a penalty shootout victory to progress. Before that, they beat Haiti 4-2 and Scotland 1-0 in the group stage, drew 1-1 with Brazil, and drew 1-1 with Norway in a pre-tournament friendly. Across those five games, Morocco scored eight goals and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last 2 matches MAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Canada 1 - 2 Morocco

Morocco 4 - 0 Canada 1 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice on record. Their most recent encounter came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage on December 1, 2022, when Morocco beat Canada 2-1. The only other meeting was a friendly on October 11, 2016, in which Morocco won 4-0 as the home side. Morocco hold a 2-0 record across both fixtures.

Standings

Canada finished second in Group B, while Morocco qualified as runners-up from Group C.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: