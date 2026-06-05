Today's game between Canada and Ireland will kick-off at Jun 5, 2026, 7:30 p.m..

Canada vs Ireland is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Canada and Ireland meet in a pre-World Cup friendly at Stade Saputo in Montreal, with Jesse Marsch's side using the fixture as their final preparation before hosting Bosnia and Herzegovina in their historic World Cup opener on June 12.

For Canada, the stakes of these warm-up matches feel unusually real. The country is preparing to compete on home soil in the men's World Cup for the first time, and every minute of preparation carries weight. Marsch's squad has been shaped by injury concerns throughout the build-up, with nine of the 26 named players managing some form of physical issue heading into the friendlies.

The most significant blow came before a ball was kicked. Creative midfielder Marcelo Flores ruptured his ACL in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final, ending his tournament before it started. No replacement was called into the squad.

There is also the ongoing situation surrounding Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich full-back has spoken openly about the psychological toll of his recent injury setbacks and faces a race to be fit for Canada's World Cup opener. His involvement against Ireland will be watched closely.

Ireland arrive in good form. Heimir Hallgrimsson's side beat Qatar 1-0 in their most recent outing and thrashed Grenada 5-0 in May, giving them back-to-back wins heading into this fixture. The squad will be eager to finish their own pre-summer schedule on a positive note.

The sold-out Stade Saputo provides an appropriate stage for what should be a competitive and purposeful 90 minutes. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Canada vs Ireland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official injury or suspension data has been confirmed for Canada ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Jesse Marsch has acknowledged that nine squad members are managing some form of injury, though specific absences from this match have not been confirmed. Marcelo Flores is ruled out entirely after rupturing his ACL and will play no part in either friendly. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Ireland have not released official lineup or injury information ahead of the match. Further details will be added as they emerge.

Form

Canada have recorded three wins, two draws, and no losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan on June 2, a positive send-off ahead of the Ireland fixture. Earlier in the run, they drew 0-0 with Tunisia and 2-2 with Iceland, before wins against Guatemala, 1-0, and Venezuela, 2-0 away from home. Canada have kept two clean sheets across those five games.

Ireland come into this match with two wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Qatar on May 28, following a 5-0 demolition of Grenada earlier in the month. A goalless draw with North Macedonia in March sits between those results and a 2-2 defeat to Czechia in World Cup qualifying. Ireland have scored eight goals across their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last match IRL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Ireland 3 - 0 Canada 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two sides have only one meeting on record in the available data. Ireland beat Canada 3-0 in a friendly on November 18, 2003, with the match played on Irish soil. That result gives Ireland the advantage in the head-to-head record from the fixtures on file.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: