Premier League - Premier League Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Watch live on Fubo or stream via DAZN using the links provided.

Burnley host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor in a Premier League fixture that carries enormous consequences for both clubs. With the season in its final stretch, this is a match between two sides fighting at the wrong end of the table.

Burnley sit 19th in the Premier League standings and have been in wretched form. Mike Jackson's side have lost four of their last five league games, and a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last week did little to lift the mood at Turf Moor. The Clarets conceded a Kai Havertz header that proved decisive, and Jackson was left furious that Havertz was not sent off for a reckless challenge on Lesley Ugochukwu earlier in the match.

Wolves arrive in no better shape. Rob Edwards' side are 20th in the table and are already relegated to the Championship. A 3-0 loss at Brighton on May 9 prompted Edwards to describe the performance as embarrassing, and he has made no secret of the fact that a major squad overhaul is coming this summer.

Despite the grim circumstances, there are individual storylines worth following. Mateus Mane has been one of the more exciting young players in the Wolves squad this season, while Burnley's Lesley Ugochukwu will be looking to make his presence felt in midfield after coming through that bruising encounter with Arsenal.

Both clubs need points. Burnley are in a relegation battle they cannot afford to lose, and while Wolves' top-flight fate is already sealed, pride and momentum heading into a summer rebuild remain real motivators for Edwards and his players.

For those looking to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mike Jackson names a projected XI of Martin Dubravka in goal, with Kyle Walker, Axel Tuanzebe, Maxime Esteve, and Lucas Pires in defence. Hannibal Mejbri, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Florentino are named in midfield, with Jaidon Anthony, Loum Tchaouna, and Zian Flemming in attack. Jordan Beyer and Josh Cullen are both absent through injury, and there are no suspensions for the home side.

Rob Edwards names Jose Sa in goal for Wolves, with Santiago Bueno, Yerson Mosquera, David Moeller Wolfe, and Ladislav Krejci across the back line. Joao Gomes, Andre, and Mateus Mane feature in midfield, with Hee-Chan Hwang, Rodrigo Gomes, and Adam Armstrong in attack. Enso Gonzalez, Matt Doherty, and Sam Johnstone are all ruled out through injury, with no suspensions to report. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Burnley have taken one point from their last five Premier League matches, drawing once and losing four times. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on May 18, and they were also beaten 3-1 by Leeds and 4-1 by Nottingham Forest during the run. The Clarets drew 2-2 with Aston Villa on May 10, their only point across the five games. Burnley have scored five goals and conceded nine across that stretch.

Wolves have fared no better, collecting two draws and suffering three defeats in their last five league outings. Their most recent match ended 1-1 at Fulham on May 17, while a 3-0 loss at Brighton on May 9 was the low point of the run. Edwards' side also drew 1-1 with Sunderland and lost 0-1 to Tottenham and 3-0 at Leeds across the same period. Wolves scored three goals and conceded eight in those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in October 2025, when Burnley won 3-2 at Molineux in a Premier League fixture. Before that, Wolves beat Burnley 2-0 in the Carabao Cup in August 2024. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, the record is split, with each side claiming two wins and one draw, though the October 2025 result gives Burnley the most recent bragging rights.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Burnley sit 19th and Wolverhampton Wanderers are 20th, placing both clubs in the relegation zone as the season reaches its conclusion.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: