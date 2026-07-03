World Cup - Final Stage Dallas Stadium

Today's game between Australia and Egypt will kick-off at Jul 3, 2026, 2:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Australia vs Egypt are listed below. In Canada, the match is available on TSN1 and TSN+ for English-language viewers, with French-language coverage on RDS and RDS Apps.

Australia and Egypt meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, July 3, in a World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixture. A place in the last 16 is the prize, and both sides arrive carrying the weight of history.

Tony Popovic's Socceroos have never won a single-elimination match at a World Cup. They ground through Group D with defensive discipline — beating Türkiye 2-0, absorbing a 2-0 defeat to the host United States, and holding Paraguay to a goalless draw — to advance as runners-up. This is their chance to finally break through.

Egypt come in off the back of their own landmark achievement. Hossam Hassan's side became the first Egyptian team to progress past a World Cup group stage in the modern era, finishing second in Group G after an unbeaten run that included a 3-1 win over New Zealand — their first-ever victory at the tournament.

The fitness of Mohamed Salah dominates the build-up. Egypt's captain picked up a hamstring strain during the 1-1 draw with Iran, and his availability remains uncertain. If Salah's involvement is limited or he misses out entirely, Omar Marmoush of Manchester City carries the attacking burden for the Pharaohs.

Australia are without Mathew Leckie and Jacob Italiano, both ruled out through injury. Popovic will look to teenage forward Nestory Irankunda to provide the cutting edge on the counter-attack, with Harry Souttar and Alessandro Circati anchoring the defensive line.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Round of 32 tie — including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time — read on.

How to watch Australia vs Egypt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Tony Popovic names a projected XI of Patrick Beach; Lucas Herrington, Harry Souttar, Alessandro Circati; Jordan Bos, Aiden O'Neill, Jackson Irvine, Aziz Behich; Cristian Volpato, Connor Metcalfe; Nestory Irankunda. Jacob Italiano and Mathew Leckie are both ruled out of the tournament through injury, and no suspensions are listed for the Socceroos.

Hossam Hassan's projected XI reads: Mostafa Shobeir; Karim Hafez, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Hamdi Fathi; Mostafa Ziko, Mahmoud Saber; Marwan Ateya, Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Omar Marmoush. Mohanad Lasheen is suspended, while Salah's involvement remains uncertain after the hamstring strain he sustained against Iran. No other injuries are confirmed for Egypt, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Australia have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding four in total. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Paraguay on June 26, which confirmed their passage to the knockout rounds as Group D runners-up. Before that, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to the United States. Their only win across the five-match run came on June 14 against Türkiye — a 2-0 victory that opened their World Cup campaign. Pre-tournament friendlies against Switzerland (1-1 draw) and Mexico (1-0 defeat) complete the picture.

Egypt also return a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings, with five goals scored and four conceded. Their most recent result was the 1-1 draw with Iran on June 27 — the match in which Salah sustained his hamstring injury. Prior to that, they beat New Zealand 3-1 on June 22 and drew 1-1 with Belgium in their tournament opener. Friendly defeats to Brazil (2-1) and a win over Russia (1-0) round out the five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record

AUS Last match EGY 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Egypt 3 - 0 Australia 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two sides have met just once in the available head-to-head data. That fixture took place on November 17, 2010 — a friendly in which Egypt beat Australia 3-0. No other meetings between the two nations are recorded in the dataset.

Standings

Australia finished second in Group D, while Egypt ended their group stage campaign in second place in Group G.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Australia vs Egypt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: