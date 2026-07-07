World Cup - Final Stage Atlanta Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Egypt will kick-off at Jul 7, 2026, 12:00 p.m..

The TV channel and live stream options for Argentina vs Egypt in Canada are listed below. TSN1 carries the match on linear television, while TSN+ provides the live stream option. French-language viewers can follow the action on RDS and via the RDS Apps. Watch live on TSN at tsn.ca/subscribe or stream on TSN+ at tsn.ca/live.

Argentina and Egypt meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at Atlanta Stadium, with the reigning world champions aiming to extend their title defence and the Pharaohs chasing a place in the last eight for the first time since 1934.

Lionel Scaloni's side came through a punishing extra-time contest against Cape Verde in their last outing, winning 3-2 in a match that drew widespread praise for the African minnows and left Argentina visibly drained. Scaloni himself was vocal about the tournament's demanding schedule, expressing frustration at the shrinking recovery windows as the competition reaches its decisive phase.

For Egypt, reaching this stage is already historic. Hossam Hassan's side eliminated Australia on penalties in the previous round, becoming one of the stories of the tournament. The Pharaohs have shown they are no pushover, picking up wins and draws across a testing group campaign.

Messi leads the Golden Boot standings and remains the central figure in Argentina's attack. Should the Albiceleste progress and ultimately lift the trophy, they would become the first back-to-back World Cup winners since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Egypt, meanwhile, carry the hopes of the African continent. A quarter-final appearance would make them only the fifth African nation in history to reach that stage at a World Cup.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina vs Egypt live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Argentina vs Egypt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Argentina are managed by Lionel Scaloni, though the data inputs confirm no official injury or suspension information is currently available for the Albiceleste. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan is similarly without confirmed squad news ahead of the fixture. Both teams' injury and availability updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information is released.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 13 A. Abou El Fotouh

Form

Argentina arrive in superb form, winning all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Their last outing was a hard-fought 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde in the World Cup, a result that came after a more comfortable 1-3 win against Jordan. Scaloni's side also beat Austria 2-0 and Algeria 3-0 in earlier group stage fixtures, and warmed up with a 3-0 friendly win over Iceland. Five wins from five, with 12 goals scored and two conceded, tells a story of a team in clinical form despite the physical toll of recent games.

Egypt have a mixed but encouraging record across their last five. They secured a penalty shootout win over Australia most recently, with the match ending 1-1 after 90 minutes. A 1-3 win against New Zealand in the group stage stands as their most convincing result in the data, while draws against Iran (1-1) and Belgium (1-1) show resilience against strong opposition. Their only defeat in the run came in a pre-tournament friendly against Brazil, losing 2-1. Three wins, two draws, and one loss across the five matches, with seven goals scored and six conceded.





Head-to-Head Record

ARG Last match EGY 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Egypt 0 - 2 Argentina 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head data contains only one previous meeting between these two sides. Egypt hosted Argentina in a friendly on March 26, 2008, with Argentina winning 2-0. There is no further recorded meeting in the dataset, making Tuesday's clash a rare occasion for both nations to share a pitch at a major tournament.

Standings

Argentina finished top of Group J, while Egypt qualified from Group G in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Egypt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: