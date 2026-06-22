Today's game between Argentina and Austria will kick-off at Jun 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m..

In Canada, this World Cup fixture is available to watch live on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage on RDS and the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Argentina and Austria meet in Group J of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, with both sides arriving off winning starts to the tournament.

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina opened their title defence with a 3-0 victory over Algeria, though the match was not without controversy. The Algerian Football Federation filed a formal complaint with FIFA, arguing that Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister should have been dismissed during the contest.

Austria, meanwhile, made an equally emphatic statement. Ralf Rangnick's side beat Jordan 3-1 in their opener, and they arrive at Dallas Stadium as the only other team in Group J with a perfect record.

For Argentina, this is a World Cup that carries enormous emotional weight. With Messi widely expected to be playing in his final tournament, the atmosphere surrounding La Albiceleste has been extraordinary. Argentine supporters have travelled in vast numbers across North America, turning cities into makeshift Buenos Aires.

Austria are no soft touch. Rangnick has built a disciplined, tactically coherent side, and the squad includes Premier League and Bundesliga regulars capable of pressing high and punishing any lapse in concentration. A win here would put them top of the group.

With both sides unbeaten and separated by goal difference at the top of Group J, the stakes are clear. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Argentina vs Austria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Lionel Scaloni has no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the match. His projected XI features Emiliano Martinez in goal, with a back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, and Lisandro Martinez. Thiago Almada, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister are named in midfield, with Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi leading the attack.

Ralf Rangnick also has a clean bill of health to report. Alexander Schlager starts in goal behind a defence of Phillipp Mwene, David Alaba, and Philipp Lienhart. Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romano Schmid, and Xaver Schlager form the midfield, with Nicolas Seiwald and Sasa Kalajdzic completing the projected XI. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Argentina arrive in dominant form, winning all five of their most recent matches without a single defeat. Across those five games, Scaloni's side scored 15 goals and conceded just one. Their World Cup opener ended 3-0 against Algeria, and they followed a 3-0 win over Iceland with a 2-0 victory over Honduras in back-to-back friendlies. A 5-0 demolition of Zambia in March underlines the attacking depth at their disposal.

Austria have also won four of their last five, with their only blemish a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying back in November. Since then, they have not lost, beating Jordan 3-1 in their tournament opener after earlier wins over Ghana (5-1), the Republic of Korea (1-0), and Tunisia (1-0). Rangnick's team have shown they can both score freely and grind out tight results.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data from the last five meetings between Argentina and Austria has been provided, so a detailed historical breakdown is not available for this fixture.

Standings

In Group J, Argentina currently sit first and Austria second, with both sides having won their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: