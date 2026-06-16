World Cup - Grp. J Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Algeria will kick-off at Jun 16, 2026, 9:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can catch Argentina vs Algeria live via TSN1 and TSN+ for English-language coverage, with RDS and the RDS Apps serving French-language audiences. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Argentina open their 2026 FIFA World Cup title defense against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium, with Lionel Scaloni's side beginning Group J as the top-ranked team in the world.

The Albiceleste arrive carrying the weight of expectation that comes with being reigning world champions. Lionel Messi leads the squad once more, and with Argentina having reclaimed the number one spot in the FIFA Men's World Rankings as the tournament got underway, the mood around the camp is confident.

Enzo Fernandez has spoken openly about his desire to one day captain this Argentina side, and his performances in the middle of the park will be central to how Scaloni's team controls games. The Chelsea midfielder has grown into one of the most important players in this squad since his breakthrough at the 2022 World Cup.

Algeria, meanwhile, arrive as a team with genuine quality in the final third. Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura give Vladimir Petkovic's side the ability to hurt any opponent on the counter, and their recent form suggests they are not here simply to make up the numbers.

In Group J standings, Algeria enter this match sitting first and Argentina second, which adds an intriguing layer to what is already a compelling opener for both nations.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina vs Algeria live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Argentina vs Algeria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Lionel Scaloni names a strong projected XI for Argentina, with Emiliano Martinez in goal behind a back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, and Nicolas Otamendi. Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister form the midfield, while Lionel Messi, Thiago Almada, and Lautaro Martinez lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the Albiceleste, though it is worth noting that Marcos Senesi was drafted into the squad as a late replacement for the injured Leonardo Balerdi.

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic names a projected XI that includes Luca Zidane in goal, with Achref Abada, Rayan Ait Nouri, Ramy Bensebaini, and Aissa Mandi in defence. Ramiz Zerrouki and Nabil Bentaleb sit in midfield alongside Houssem Aouar, with Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Amoura, and Amine Gouiri in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for Algeria at this stage, though further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Argentina arrive on the back of five wins from five, having not dropped a point in their pre-tournament preparations. Scaloni's side beat Iceland 3-0 in their most recent outing on June 10, and prior to that defeated Honduras 2-0. A 5-0 win over Zambia in March underlines the attacking intent running through this squad, with Argentina scoring 12 goals and conceding just one across those five matches.

Algeria have also been in strong form, winning four of their last five. Their most recent result was a 4-0 victory over Bolivia on June 11, and they also beat the Netherlands 1-0 on June 3, which stands as a notable scalp in their build-up. A 7-0 thrashing of Guatemala in March showed their attacking potential, though a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in January remains the one blemish across this run. Algeria scored 12 goals and conceded two in their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

ARG Last match ALG 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Argentina 4 - 3 Algeria 4 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The head-to-head record between these two nations is limited in the available data, with the only previous meeting on record being a 4-3 Argentina win in a friendly on June 5, 2007. That match was played at the neutral venue with Argentina as the listed home side. There is no recent competitive history between the two nations to draw on beyond that single encounter.

Standings

In Group J, Algeria currently sit first and Argentina second ahead of this opening fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Algeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: