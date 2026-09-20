Premier League - Game Week 5 Sep 20, 2026 - 09:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

Live stream and TV channel options for AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool are listed below.

AFC Bournemouth host Liverpool at Vitality Stadium in a Premier League fixture that brings together two clubs in contrasting moments of their season.

Marco Rose's Bournemouth arrive off the back of a landmark night in European football, having beaten Real Sociedad 2-1 away from home to mark the club's debut in the Europa League. That result added to a run that has shown the Cherries are capable of competing at the highest level, even if their domestic form has been inconsistent.

Liverpool, managed by Andoni Iraola, sit eighth in the Premier League table and carry genuine quality throughout their squad. Alexander Isak leads the attack after completing his British-record move to Anfield, while Florian Wirtz has faced scrutiny over a slow start to life in England, with questions surrounding his long-term future at the club.

Jeremy Jacquet has drawn strong praise since his £60m arrival, with the 21-year-old French centre-back already drawing comparisons to William Saliba. Dominik Szoboszlai continues to be one of Liverpool's most influential figures in midfield.

Bournemouth sit 15th in the Premier League, while Liverpool occupy eighth, meaning Iraola's side will be looking to climb the table at the expense of a team still finding its footing in the division.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, read on below.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marco Rose names a projected XI that includes Djordje Petrovic in goal, with a back line of Adam Smith, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert, and James Hill. Lewis Cook and Alex Scott are set to operate in midfield alongside Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier, with Rayan and Evanilson leading the attack. Bournemouth are without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic through injury.

Andoni Iraola is expected to line up with Alisson Becker in goal, protected by a back four of Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, and Konstantinos Tsimikas. Victor Munoz, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai are set to feature in midfield, with Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak completing the projected XI. Liverpool are without Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa, and Vitezslav Jaros.

Form

Bournemouth head into this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five games in all competitions, scoring ten goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing produced that historic 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in the Europa League, while a 2-2 draw at home to Brentford in the Premier League preceded it. The Cherries also drew 2-2 with Newcastle United and 1-1 with Everton in the league, suggesting they have found it difficult to close out results domestically.

Liverpool's last five matches tell a story of a side with genuine firepower but some inconsistency in the league. They won 3-1 against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup most recently, and before that beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League. In the Premier League, they drew 0-0 with Fulham and 2-2 with Nottingham Forest, but won 2-0 at Ipswich Town. Three wins, two draws, and no defeats across those five fixtures reflects a team that has not lost recently.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-2 home win for Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium in January 2026, a result that will give the hosts confidence. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Liverpool have won three times to Bournemouth's one, with one draw, and the goals have flowed freely in both directions throughout the series.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Bournemouth currently sit 15th while Liverpool are placed eighth, with Iraola's side looking to cut the gap to the teams above them with a positive result at home.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: