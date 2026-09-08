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Champions League
team-logoAEK Athens
Allwyn Arena
team-logoLASK
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
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How to watch today's AEK Athens vs LASK Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
AEK Athens vs LASK
AEK Athens
LASK
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between AEK Athens and LASK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Allwyn Arena

Today's game between AEK Athens and LASK will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

The match is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and DAZN. Subscribers to either service can stream the game online.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

AEK Athens host LASK at Allwyn Arena in Athens in a Champions League group stage fixture that brings together two sides who earned their places through qualifying.

Marko Nikolic's side come into the match in strong domestic form, having won four of their last five games across all competitions. A 5-0 demolition of Aris Thessaloniki in the Super League last weekend underlined their attacking intent heading into European competition.

LASK arrive from Austria carrying genuine momentum. Dietmar Kuehbauer's squad put five past Celtic in a Champions League qualifier last month, a result that announced their intentions on the continental stage.

Both clubs sit level at the top of the Champions League standings, which gives this fixture an added edge in the context of the group.

AEK will look to use the Allwyn Arena atmosphere to their advantage, while LASK will back themselves after a run of four wins from five across all competitions.

For details on how to watch the match, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch AEK Athens vs LASK with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

AEK Athens vs LASK Probable lineups

4-4-2
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
Formation
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
3-4-1-2
1T. Strakosha44F. Relvas12L. Rota2H. Moukoudi3S. Pilios18R. Marin14L. Majer8M. Gacinovic27M. Vitalis9L. Jovic19B. Varga1L. Jungwirth4X. Mbuyamba43J. Tornich16A. Andrade20K. Joergensen2G. Bello10R. Ljubicic6M. Bogarde30S. Horvath27C. Lang8M. Usor
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
4-4-2
AEK Athens

Starting XI

LASK

Manager

  • M. Nikolic
  • D. Kuehbauer

Marko Nikolic is expected to name a side featuring Thomas Strakosha in goal, with a back line of Filipe Relvas, Lazaros Rota, Harold Moukoudi, and Stavros Pilios. Razvan Marin, Lovro Majer, Aboubakary Koita, and Kaan Kairinen are projected to feature in midfield, with Luka Jovic and Barnabas Varga leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side.

For LASK, Lukas Jungwirth is set to start in goal behind a defence of Xavier Mbuyamba, Joao Tornich, Andres Andrade, and Kasper Joergensen. Yvan Dibango, Krystof Danek, and Melayro Bogarde are expected in midfield, with Sascha Horvath, Christoph Lang, and Moses Usor providing the attacking threat. Kuehbauer's squad also reports no injuries or suspensions ahead of the game.

Form

AEK

AEK - Form

IRA
W4-0
LES
W4-0
KIF
D1-1
NES
W0-2
ARI
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LAS

LAS - Form

CEL
L3-0
CEL
W5-1
ALT
W3-0
WAC
W1-3
DSC
W1-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

AEK Athens have won four of their last five matches, drawing one, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 win over Aris Thessaloniki in the Super League on September 5. They also recorded a 4-0 victory over Levski Sofia in Champions League qualification and a 4-0 win over Iraklis in the league, scoring 16 goals across the five games and conceding just two.

LASK have won four of their last five, with their only loss a 3-0 defeat to Celtic in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier on August 19. They responded with a 5-1 win over Celtic in the second leg five days later, then followed that with back-to-back Bundesliga wins and a 6-1 cup victory over Deutschlandsberger SC on September 5. Across those five matches, LASK scored 15 goals.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between AEK Athens and LASK. Further historical context will be added when records become available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, both AEK Athens and LASK are currently positioned first in their respective group tables.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AEK Athens vs LASK today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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